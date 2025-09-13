Sharks Locker Room: My Thoughts on Misa’s Debut, Dickinson Talks AHL Possibility (+)

IRVINE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks are back to their winning ways.

Well, their winning Rookie Faceoff ways.

Last year in El Segundo, San Jose, featuring the Sharks debuts of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, swept the 2024 Rookie Faceoff, winning all three games.

On Friday, 2025 No. 2 pick Michael Misa made his debut in teal, and the Sharks trounced the Anaheim Ducks 6-3, outshooting their rivals 38-19.

Misa notched an assist on a Collin Graf power play strike, while Cam Lund scored twice, and Mattias Havelid, Quentin Musty, and Luca Cagnoni also scored.

Misa’s first point as a Shark! pic.twitter.com/aHNYTZLdMK — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 13, 2025

Sam Dickinson spoke post-game about the possibility of playing in the AHL as soon as this year, Misa talked about putting on a San Jose Sharks game uniform for the first time, Musty discussed coming into this season with a chip on his shoulder, and head coach John McCarthy shared his thoughts about Lund leaving the game because of a Will Francis elbow.

But before we get to that, a couple of my thoughts about the performances of some of the Sharks prospects.