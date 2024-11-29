Sharks Locker Room: Kostin’s Teammates Had His Back Through Tough Times, Most Dangerous Lines in 6 Years?

These are the best San Jose Sharks lines since 2018-19.

That’s probably the last time that the Sharks rolled three dangerous lines on a consistent basis.

Every line scored in an 8-5 San Jose Sharks’ victory over the Seattle Kraken, Jake Walman (twice), Timothy Liljegren, Will Smith, Klim Kostin, Mikael Granlund, Macklin Celebrini, and Ethan Cardwell scored.

To understand, just look up the middle: Macklin Celebrini (5-4-9 in his last 7), Mikael Granlund (San Jose’s leading scorer), and Alex Wennberg (3-4-7) form the deepest group of top-three centers that the Sharks have deployed in a long time.

“Everybody can bring something to the table. There’s some deepness in this team,” Granlund said.

“They’ve been consistent in their play,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Compare the top-three centers, by ATOI, this season versus others.

2023-24: Granlund, Tomas Hertl, Nico Sturm

2022-23: Hertl, Logan Couture, Nick Bonino

2021-22: Hertl, Couture, Bonino

2020-21: Couture, Hertl, Dylan Gambrell

2019-20: Couture, Hertl, Joe Thornton (Age: 39)

The biggest difference is the addition of a third-line center in his prime like Wennberg.

After the game, Warsofsky talked about Klim Kostin’s strong performance.

Kostin discussed how his San Jose Sharks teammates have backed up in tough times.

Cardwell spoke about his first NHL goal.

Granlund praised linemate Kostin.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Kostin:

For sure, he can play the game. He is a big guy. He’s got good skill. Can hold onto pucks down low. He sees the ice well. Sometimes, it’s needs to stay within himself, he gets a little bit out of his toolset. Lately he hasn’t done that, and his game has flourished for that.

Warsofsky on Kostin: "When Klim's engaged, he's a big, forceful player out there. I coached against him in the finals when I was in the American League, he was in Springfield, and our whole team couldn't stand him. That's the type of player he is. I don't think it has anything to… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 30, 2024

Klim Kostin

Kostin, on his fight with Will Borgen & standing up for Mikael Granlund: "I'm not a big fan of fights for no reason…that guy [Will Borgen was] asking Granny for a fight. Players like Granny, they never fight, they play hockey. So just decided to step up." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 29, 2024

It sounds like Kostin's #SJSharks teammates were really there for him recently, in a tough stretch where he was scratched for 8 straight games: "I just realized one thing, not that long time ago, that when you're going through some tough moments in your career, that's where you… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 29, 2024

Me: Do you know what a Gordie Howe Hat Trick is? Kostin: I've had it before. (laughs) I watch hockey. (Kostin's first was on 12/7/22 with the Oilers) — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 29, 2024

Ethan Cardwell

Cardwell, on his first NHL goal and where the puck is going:

I think I blacked out there for a minute. It was an awesome moment, special, everything I dreamed of, and to have a crowd go crazy like that and see all the boys’ excitement, coming to the bench, made it all that much worth it.

It’s going back home. Just get it in my parents’ hands. Obviously, they’ve been such a big part of my career and stuff. So we’ll be able to put it up in the basement

Mikael Granlund

Granlund, on Kostin’s performance:

Klim was awesome. When he’s skating, he can be a really, really effective player in this league. He was going tonight. It’s fun to play with him when he does that. Obviously I got the chance to play with him last season, quite a few games. That guy is a hockey player. When he’s moving like that, he’s a really good player.