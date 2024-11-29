Connect with us

Sharks Locker Room: Kostin’s Teammates Had His Back Through Tough Times, Most Dangerous Lines in 6 Years?

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

These are the best San Jose Sharks lines since 2018-19.

That’s probably the last time that the Sharks rolled three dangerous lines on a consistent basis.

Every line scored in an 8-5 San Jose Sharks’ victory over the Seattle Kraken, Jake Walman (twice), Timothy Liljegren, Will Smith, Klim Kostin, Mikael Granlund, Macklin Celebrini, and Ethan Cardwell scored.

To understand, just look up the middle: Macklin Celebrini (5-4-9 in his last 7), Mikael Granlund (San Jose’s leading scorer), and Alex Wennberg (3-4-7) form the deepest group of top-three centers that the Sharks have deployed in a long time.

“Everybody can bring something to the table. There’s some deepness in this team,” Granlund said.

“They’ve been consistent in their play,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Compare the top-three centers, by ATOI, this season versus others.

2023-24: Granlund, Tomas Hertl, Nico Sturm
2022-23: Hertl, Logan Couture, Nick Bonino
2021-22: Hertl, Couture, Bonino
2020-21: Couture, Hertl, Dylan Gambrell
2019-20: Couture, Hertl, Joe Thornton (Age: 39)

The biggest difference is the addition of a third-line center in his prime like Wennberg.

After the game, Warsofsky talked about Klim Kostin’s strong performance.

Kostin discussed how his San Jose Sharks teammates have backed up in tough times.

Cardwell spoke about his first NHL goal.

Granlund praised linemate Kostin.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Kostin:

For sure, he can play the game. He is a big guy. He’s got good skill. Can hold onto pucks down low. He sees the ice well. Sometimes, it’s needs to stay within himself, he gets a little bit out of his toolset. Lately he hasn’t done that, and his game has flourished for that.

Klim Kostin

Ethan Cardwell

Cardwell, on his first NHL goal and where the puck is going:

I think I blacked out there for a minute. It was an awesome moment, special, everything I dreamed of, and to have a crowd go crazy like that and see all the boys’ excitement, coming to the bench, made it all that much worth it.

It’s going back home. Just get it in my parents’ hands. Obviously, they’ve been such a big part of my career and stuff. So we’ll be able to put it up in the basement

Mikael Granlund

Granlund, on Kostin’s performance:

Klim was awesome. When he’s skating, he can be a really, really effective player in this league. He was going tonight. It’s fun to play with him when he does that. Obviously I got the chance to play with him last season, quite a few games. That guy is a hockey player. When he’s moving like that, he’s a really good player.

 

