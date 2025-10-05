Sharks’ Opening Night Roster Projection: Afanasyev on IR? Regenda Waived, 3 Sent to AHL

It’s a big cutdown day around the NHL.

Today’s waivers is the last day before Monday’s opening night roster deadline submission that teams can put players on waivers and have them not count against their rosters.

As of Saturday, San Jose Hockey Now projected Carl Grundstrom, Egor Afanasyev, Pavol Regenda, and Jack Thompson as San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster bubble players most likely to be put on waivers.

The Sharks addressed one of these players before today’s waivers were revealed at 11 AM PT, trading Grundstrom and prospect Artem Guryev to the Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Ellis’s contract and a 2026 sixth-round pick. The net gain of one contract slot makes it possible to keep top prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson on the roster for the full season.

They waived Regenda.

That was the partial list above, sorry. Here’s the full list, which includes many ex-Sharks, notably Thrun pic.twitter.com/4Z9eC6W338 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 5, 2025

SJHN has learned that the San Jose Sharks plan on placing Egor Afanasyev on IR to start the season.

The San Jose Sharks also announced that they’ve re-assigned veteran Colin White, who cleared waivers today, and prospects Quentin Musty and Cam Lund to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.

So right now, the Sharks appear to have 15 forwards still possible for their opening night roster, Adam Gaudette, Alex Wennberg, Barclay Goodrow, Collin Graf, Ethan Cardwell, Jeff Skinner, Macklin Celebrini, Michael Misa, Philipp Kurashev, Ryan Reaves, Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Toffoli, Will Smith, William Eklund, and Zack Ostapchuk.

They have 10 defensemen still eligible, Luca Cagnoni, Vincent Desharnais, Sam Dickinson, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Dmitry Orlov, and Jack Thompson.

Their two goalies are Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic.

Cardwell, Graf, Ostapchuk, and Cagnoni are waiver-exempt.

Best guess, Cardwell and Ostapchuk and Cagnoni are re-assigned, but they keep Graf.

Misa and Dickinson should at least get their nine-game NHL auditions, before the San Jose Sharks decide whether or not to re-assign them back to the OHL or keep them with the big club.

That leaves 13 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goalies. That’s one defenseman too many.

Thompson, then, is a big question.

Could the 23-year-old right-hander get traded? In that case, he will likely be part of his new team’s opening night 23-man roster. Or like Afanasyev, is he hurt?

Will one of the other remaining Sharks’ blueliners get traded or placed on IR?

For what it’s worth, Afanasyev and Thompson didn’t skate late with the game scratches on Saturday.

Musty, Graf, Misa, Lund, Dellandrea, Regenda, Grundstrom, Cagnoni, Klingberg among those staying late on the ice, so guess they don’t play tonight — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 4, 2025

Neither did Orlov, but SJHN’s understanding is that he’ll be ready for opening night.

Let’s see how the San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster shakes out. The roster must be submitted by 2 PM PT on Oct. 6.