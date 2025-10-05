Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Sharks Pave Way for Misa & Dickinson? Trade for Ryan Ellis’s Contract

Published

3 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire

The San Jose Sharks have paved the way for Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson to be on the roster for the entire season.

We’ll see if the Sharks will keep these top CHL prospects in the NHL for more than nine games.

The San Jose Sharks have traded Carl Grundstrom and Artem Guryev to the Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Ellis and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Winger Grundstrom, 27, has a $1.8 million AAV and is a pending UFA. Defenseman Guryev, a Sharks’ 2021 fifth-round pick, is in the final season of his ELC.

Ellis, 34, has a $6.25 million AAV over the next two years; the once-star defenseman is a cap dump, because of injury, he hasn’t played since Nov. 2021. The 2026 sixth-rounder will be the earlier of Philadelphia or the Columbus Blue Jackets’ picks.

The Sharks have significant cap space this season earmarked for players who are not playing for them: Injured Ellis ($6.25 million AAV), Logan Couture (8.0), and Carey Price (10.5), bought-out Marc-Edouard Vlasic ($4.67 AAV), Martin Jones (1.67), and Nikolai Knyzhov (467K), and retained Erik Karlsson ($1.5 million AAV) and Tomas Hertl ($1.39).

That’s $34.4 million AAV in dead space, a little more than a third of the Sharks’ cap.

The San Jose Sharks gain one net contract slot in this exchange and are now at 48 of 50 NHL contracts. Misa and Dickinson’s contracts don’t count against that 50 right now but will once each CHL star plays in 10 NHL games.

Joseph

This camp had enough standout performers amongst the ELC crowd that it sends some signals for next season. The Sharks are going to be a very cheap team at the top of the lineup next season. They’ll probably need that Ellis contract to get to the floor in 2026-27. Love when Grier takes care of multiple issues and somehow still adds a pick.

SJShorky

Mentioned elsewhere (was it you?) they can pick up Petrengelos contract next season if they need help getting to the floor again.

Falco5

I hope they dont need that contract to reach the floor. For the team to be competitive next year significant money will need to be spent on the defense.

SJShorky

Hopefully they can sign someone more long term.

Pescadito

Hell yeah! Grier’s making it happen. I’m stoked for Misa and Dickinson

