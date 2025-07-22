Where’s Jeff Skinner Most Dangerous? Who Should Sharks Play With Him? (+)

Where is Jeff Skinner most dangerous?

Obviously, the six-time 30-goal scorer can put the biscuit in the basket. That should help the San Jose Sharks, 31st in the NHL in scoring last year.

Skinner inked a one-year, $3 million pact with San Jose last week.

But how does the 6-foot-0 left winger do his damage? And which San Jose Sharks forward might make the most sense to play with him?

Stathletes’ micro-stats from last year and 2022-23, Skinner’s last 30-goal campaign, suggest where he’s most effective.