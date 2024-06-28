San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Select Sam Dickinson at No. 11
Photo Credit: Luke Durda/OHL Images
LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have selected Sam Dickinson at No. 11 in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
Dickinson is a 6’3″ left-shot defenseman who played for the London Knights in the OHL last season. He amassed 70 points in 68 regular season games, and 13 points in 18 playoff games for London.
Dickinson was ranked at 6th overall by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, but after a series of forwards including Beckett Sennecke, Tij Iginla and Berkly Catton went top 10, Sam Dickinson was available for the Sharks at 11.
In a recent article by Sheng Peng for NBC Sports California, scouts remarked on Dickinson’s well-rounded game.
“Steady, very smart. Really good skater. Skilled, doesn’t have a lot of holes in his game. He’s as solid as a defenseman as you can get in the first round.”
How NHL scout evaluates Sharks’ potential No. 11 pick targets
Dickinson and Celebrini are currently slotted as the Sharks only two picks in the first round this year, however trades can always happen, especially with the Sharks having No. 33.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
LETS GOO!!!
where?
MG needs to explain Dickinson over Buium. Buium picked next by Minny. I hope Mike doesn’t regret this.
I get it though, teammate of Halts.
I’m surprised they didn’t go with the college kid. But also excited because still better then I was expecting 2 hours ago
Is Buium of the kale Makar Ilk ? You guys were high on him for a while
Why does he need to explain it? Many people had Dickinson ahead of Buium leading into the draft, and the Sharks getting him with their second pick is an absolute coup.
How many of these prospects did you interview? How much film have you analyzed? Grier has a team of experienced ex players and pro scouts to help make his draft list. He doesn’t need to explain shit. Quit listening to podcasters thinking they know more than professional hockey evaluators.
Big win. Not a single one of the 8 draft/rankings I looked at had Dickinson outside the top 10.
Was hoping for Buium, but I suspect the Sharks liked the bigger player. Grier must have been amazed he had a choice of those 2.
12 of the consensus 13 went in the first 12 picks.
Luchanko went at 13, only Helenius slipped out of that group.
Now if he can pull off Emery or Solberg (trade up?), that’d be quite a night.
None of my 8 lists had Dickinson outside the top 10.
None of the lists Sheng pulled together had him outside the top 10 either. From that article:
“Let’s start with the big six defensemen in Artyom Levshunov, Anton Silayev, Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, Carter Yakemchuk and Zayne Parekh. No mock drafts had Artyom Levshunov or Sam Dickinson making it to pick #11. Safe to say, both of these defenders don’t make it past #10. “
Few had Dickinson out of the top10 so to get him is good value. That being said, fewer had Buium going 12 so even better value. Either can anchor a top pairing only diff is size. I guess size won out.
I can’t believe him & Zeev were available… I’m going to trust Mike and his expanded scouting dept that they know what they’re doing. Loved most of their previous picks. Organizationally though they need some righties. Hopefully that comes in the 2nd.
I was really (REALLY) hoping the Sharks would pick Buium, but I can totally understand Grier going for Dickinson – 6’3, great defensively, a 2 way d-man, one of the best skaters in the draft. I still expect the Sharks to struggle next season but I’m feeling a lot of hope!
Damn.
Emery goes to NYR at 30.
After the favor GMMG did the Rangers, they coulda swapped those spots with the Sharks giving them Bords.
Great night, but I feel that’s one which got away.