BREAKING: Sharks Select Sam Dickinson at No. 11

Photo Credit: Luke Durda/OHL Images

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have selected Sam Dickinson at No. 11 in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Dickinson is a 6’3″ left-shot defenseman who played for the London Knights in the OHL last season. He amassed 70 points in 68 regular season games, and 13 points in 18 playoff games for London.

Dickinson was ranked at 6th overall by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, but after a series of forwards including Beckett Sennecke, Tij Iginla and Berkly Catton went top 10, Sam Dickinson was available for the Sharks at 11.

In a recent article by Sheng Peng for NBC Sports California, scouts remarked on Dickinson’s well-rounded game.

“Steady, very smart. Really good skater. Skilled, doesn’t have a lot of holes in his game. He’s as solid as a defenseman as you can get in the first round.”

Dickinson and Celebrini are currently slotted as the Sharks only two picks in the first round this year, however trades can always happen, especially with the Sharks having No. 33.