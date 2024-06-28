Scout Talks Potential No. 11 Picks for Sharks

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks only moved up three spots, but they might be looking at a completely different 2024 NHL Draft with their trade up from No. 14 to No. 11 on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the San Jose Sharks sent this year’s No. 14 and No. 42 picks to the Buffalo Sabres for the No. 11 pick in Friday’s first-round.

Instead of hoping that the likes of Carter Yakemchuk, Zayne Parekh, Konsta Helenius, Berkly Catton, or Cole Eiserman could drop to them at No. 14, they might now be in a pole position to come out with a No. 1 center (Macklin Celebrini) and perhaps a potential No. 1 defenseman or No. 1 winger.

And who knows? Maybe a Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, or someone else will fall to No. 11?

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with an NHL scout on Thursday about this higher layer of prospect, in alphabetical order, now available to the San Jose Sharks, forwards Catton, Eiserman, Tij Iginla, Helenius, and Beckett Sennecke, along with defensemen Buium, Dickinson, Parekh, and Yakemchuk.

Centers Celebrini and Cayden Lindstrom, winger Ivan Demidov, and defensemen Artyom Levshunov and Anton Silayev are expected to be gone by No. 11.