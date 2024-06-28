Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Scout Talks Potential No. 11 Picks for Sharks

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: WHL/Jenn Pierce

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks only moved up three spots, but they might be looking at a completely different 2024 NHL Draft with their trade up from No. 14 to No. 11 on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the San Jose Sharks sent this year’s No. 14 and No. 42 picks to the Buffalo Sabres for the No. 11 pick in Friday’s first-round.

Instead of hoping that the likes of Carter Yakemchuk, Zayne Parekh, Konsta Helenius, Berkly Catton, or Cole Eiserman could drop to them at No. 14, they might now be in a pole position to come out with a No. 1 center (Macklin Celebrini) and perhaps a potential No. 1 defenseman or No. 1 winger.

And who knows? Maybe a Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, or someone else will fall to No. 11?

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with an NHL scout on Thursday about this higher layer of prospect, in alphabetical order, now available to the San Jose Sharks, forwards Catton, Eiserman, Tij Iginla, Helenius, and Beckett Sennecke, along with defensemen Buium, Dickinson, Parekh, and Yakemchuk.

Centers Celebrini and Cayden Lindstrom, winger Ivan Demidov, and defensemen Artyom Levshunov and Anton Silayev are expected to be gone by No. 11.

Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area

2 Comments
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Whiskerz

Buium > Dickinson > Sennecke are my order of preference at #11

0
Reply
Zeke

Moving to 11 de-risked the pick. Someone might have fallen to 14 who was highly rated. At 11, there will be a highly rated player available.

0
Reply

