What’s Warsofsky Want From Kostin?

Klim Kostin is getting another shot.

On Saturday night, he will play his first game in November, replacing Nico Sturm, who’s day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Kostin has sat out the last eight.

Even when the 25-year-old winger has been in the San Jose Sharks line-up so far this season, he’s had limited ice time. In his last three appearances, he’s averaged just over five-and-a-half minutes per game. In seven games this season, he has no points.

On Wednesday, San Jose Hockey Now spoke with head coach Ryan Warsofsky about what Kostin needs to do to get back into the line-up. Kostin declined to speak on Saturday, saying that he wanted to focus on tonight’s game.

“I think that [it’s] just his play away from the puck, and his puck decisions. Him and I have had some conversations about that. It’s just when he gets his next opportunity, he’s got to be ready, right?” Warsofsky said.

The San Jose Sharks are the 2017 first-round pick’s fourth NHL team. He spent a few seasons with the St. Louis Blues, before short stints with the Edmonton Oilers and the Detroit Red Wings. In the Motor City, he struggled to stick in the lineup, before he was dealt to the Sharks last Trade Deadline. He had a solid start to his tenure in San Jose, recording 10 points in 19 games under then-head coach David Quinn.

Warsofsky understands Kostin’s frustration and says he has no issues with how the forward’s been practicing. He also said it’s important for the winger to regain the trust of the coaching staff.

“It’s super important to get confidence in the coach and trust in the coach when you get back in the lineup, you do [what’s asked],” Warsofsky said. “When you don’t do it, that’s when myself and the coaches don’t know if you can do it.”

It’s a big season for the pending RFA, $2 million AAV.

Can he still be a part of the San Jose Sharks’ plans? We’ll start to find out tonight.