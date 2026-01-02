Wennberg Named to Team Sweden for Olympics

Alexander Wennberg is headed to the Olympics.

The San Jose Sharks center will represent Sweden in Milano Cortina, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced Friday.

Wennberg is one of three additions at forward compared to Sweden’s Four Nations roster, joining the team along with Gabriel Landeskog and Pontus Holmberg. Overall, Team Sweden has six new players on their Olympic roster a year after the Four Nations tournament, with defensemen Philip Broberg and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt also joining the fray.

The 31-year-old is tied for 10th in points and tied for sixth in assists among Swedish forwards in the NHL this season.

For the San Jose Sharks, in his second year with the team, the pending UFA is second in assists with 19 and tied for third in overall points with 26.

The Olympics will be Wennberg’s fourth time playing for Team Sweden at the top level and first time beyond World Championships — which he competed at in 2016, 2019, and 2025. Wennberg and Team Sweden won the Bronze Medal at the 2025 World Championship.

Fellow San Jose Sharks’ Swedes William Eklund and John Klingberg did not make the team.

In 2014, the last time NHL players competed at the Olympics, Team Sweden took home the silver medal, beating Team Finland in the semifinal to advance to the gold-medal match.

Sweden’s first game in Milano Cortina will see it face host Italy on Feb. 11.