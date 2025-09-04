Top-3 Sharks’ Fantasy Hockey Options & Outlook

After a few years on the NHL’s floor mired in despair, the San Jose Sharks are suddenly the NHL’s most thrilling rebuild. The front office, led by GM Mike Grier, has gone all-in on youth, using blockbuster moves to stockpile elite prospects. After finishing dead last last season, they got the No. 2 overall pick in the draft (when the New York Islanders won the lottery), but the Sharks were rewarded with the best forward in the draft, Michael Misa, who could join their stacked young core this season. Grier also added veterans, including Jeff Skinner and Adam Gaudette, and the Sharks are now a fantasy hockey goldmine.

The trade of Mikael Granlund to Dallas at the trade deadline stung their fantasy lineup, but the Sharks' 2025-26 fantasy outlook is as good as it gets. With a pool of young stars headlined by Macklin Celebrini, the top fantasy studs for 2025-26 are Celebrini, Tyler Toffoli, and William Eklund, ready to light up standard leagues where goals, assists, shots, and power-play points run the show.

Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini, 19, is the Sharks’ golden ticket. He was snagged first overall in 2024 and has earned high levels of respect after a great rookie season and keeping pace with Sidney Crosby for Team Canada at the World Championships in May. Last season, Celebrini led NHL rookies with 0.90 points per game, posting 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games. His 3.37 shots per game ranked 13th league-wide, and as San Jose’s top-line center, he’s primed for point-per-game status. Projections: 30 goals, 45 assists, 240 shots, with power-play sizzle. Celebrini’s a top-30 pick in redraft and a dynasty league cheat code.

Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli, 33, is the Sharks’ veteran sniper, leading the team with 30 goals and 54 points in 2024-25. His 226 shots and 58 hits bring multi-category juice, and he’s a proven scorer, hitting 30-plus goals in three straight seasons and five times in his career. Playing on the top line with Celebrini, Toffoli’s set to feast. Projections: 30 goals, 25 assists, 230 shots, with power-play upside. He’s a mid-round steal, perfect for managers needing goals and shots in standard or deeper leagues.

William Eklund

Eklund, 22, is the Sharks’ rising star, drafted No. 7 in 2021. Last season, he posted 17 goals and 41 assists in 77 games, with 151 shots and power-play time. His playmaking and speed shine in the top six, and with linemates like Celebrini and Skinner, he’s poised for a breakout. Projections: 20 goals, 35 assists, 160 shots, with power-play value. But he can definitely do better. Eklund’s a late-round gem, especially in dynasty formats, for managers betting on upside.

Will Smith and Jeff Skinner (25 goals projected) bring late-round heat, but Celebrini, Toffoli, and Eklund are the Sharks’ fantasy core. In this rebuild, their output might wobble, but their elite skills scream draft them now.