Star Prospect Rejoins Sharks Practice

Shakir Mukhamadullin is back at practice.

That’s good news for the San Jose Sharks as they’re trying to get ready for the regular season.

Defenseman Mukhamadullin, a 2020 New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick, is expected to establish himself as an NHL’er this season, after a few productive years developing in the KHL and AHL.

The 2024 AHL All-Star started training camp on the wrong foot though, with a lower-body injury that has kept him out of practice until today.

He did participate fully in practice today.

We’ll see if this is enough time for Mukhamadullin to be ready by Oct. 10 opening night.

At the moment, the San Jose Sharks have six healthy, experienced blueliners Matt Benning, Cody Ceci, Mario Ferraro, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, and Jake Walman.

It appears that prospects Jack Thompson and Luca Cagnoni are competing for No. 7 defenseman on the Sharks roster

Could a healthy Mukhamadullin push Cagnoni and Thompson to the AHL to start?