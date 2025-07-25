Links
SJHN Daily: What Makes Projected 2026 No. 1 Pick Gavin McKenna Special?
The San Jose Sharks may have improved this off-season, but that probably won’t take them out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 Draft.
At the moment, Gavin McKenna looks to be likely first-overall, and the hype around him should be greater than even the Macklin Celebrini level.
So what makes McKenna special? And why did the center choose to go to Penn State in his upcoming Draft-eligible year?
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic got an exclusive one-on-one with McKenna, and also spoke with McKenna’s Medicine Hat Tigers head coach Willie Desjardins and teammate Tanner Molendyk, among others, about the future star.
“His hockey IQ is off the charts,” a long-time scout told Wheeler.
Wheeler also shared details about McKenna’s family and off-season hobbies. It’s a good introduction to a future…Shark?
At San Jose Hockey Now…
How did Shakir Mukhamadullin improve last season?
How do I grade the San Jose Sharks‘ off-season?
Where’s Jeff Skinner most dangerous?
Are the San Jose Sharks a logical landing spot for Carey Price’s contract?
Other Sharks News…
Congratulations, Colin! Colin White just got married.
Thomas Bordeleau has signed with the New Jersey Devils.
Kevin Labanc's agent Mike Curran says that Labanc is not going to the KHL.
Per Curran, Labanc is 100 percent healthy after season-ending shoulder surgery last year and is "ready to go"
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 22, 2025
Sharks goalie prospect Christian Kirsch is going to Kitchener.
The Sharks’ TV broadcast team does well in a recent fan survey of best broadcasts around the NHL.
How does a hockey rink get painted? 🎨@BrodieBz gets all the details in the latest Making of: https://t.co/gUyt6cfQ5I pic.twitter.com/uqPfMx50vB
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 24, 2025
Around the NHL…
Justice Maria Carroccia acquits defendants Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, and Callan Foote, all members of Team Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team, in sexual assault trial. Will the Crown appeal?
The NHL issued this response to the court’s ruling:
NHL Statement: https://t.co/pmZcoS81IM pic.twitter.com/mfJ6hHkkZ5
— John Shannon (@JShannonhl) July 24, 2025
Believe women.
— Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) July 24, 2025
Porter Martone is going to Michigan State.
Corey Perry is excited to join…the Los Angeles Kings?
Here’s our Colorado Avalanche site head’s opinion about what’s up with an apparently frozen NHL trade market.
Matthew Tkachuk has a memorable weekend with the Stanley Cup.
Jackson Blake signs an eight-year extension…this is a big bet on a player who was just a rookie. Contrast this with the Sharks’ three-year deal with William Eklund!
Why Jason Robertson could make sense for the Detroit Red Wings?
What’s Erik Karlsson’s trade market? Plus Shayna Goldman’s thoughts on other percolating NHL stories.
Disappointed but not surprised. The sexual assault trial being dismissed is terrible, but totally on course with this fucked up world. Men need to know that if someone’s wasted, they’re not in a clear enough state of mind to give consent. It’s pretty easy to understand. I can’t believe the judge looked at a video of the victim drunkenly saying it was all consensual, and took it at face value. The courts acquitting the five players, and failing to hold them accountable, is a typical trope of rape culture. That shit shouldn’t be normal or acceptable. I hope the league… Read more »
It’s an ugly situation. Maybe it was the wrong decision by the judge, and the prosecutors may appeal it. But none of us were in the court room and none of us saw all the evidence and testimony as it was presented in that court of law. Personally, I am reluctant to declare judicial bias or the fix is in just because the verdict was not guilty. What we read and hear in the media is fundamentally second hand, third hand, and filtered through whatever lens of the person reporting it. When you get down to quote-tweets, it’s worse than… Read more »
League ruled them ineligible to play, which is a welcome shock. These young men were failed (or spoiled?) by their systems of upbringing and support but they also made choices with tragic impact and need to face the consequences. The next generations of young men need to learn from their example.
So guilty until proven innocent…? Just devils advocate… if I knew what I did was consensual and the other party decided after the fact they were either ashamed or embarrassed or regretted it I would vehemently defend my innocence against any attempts at punishment and defamation. Not sure anyone commenting here knows enough to pass judgement in this case especially since the guys were found innocent. I get the premise of “believe women” but the reality is that lying isn’t restricted to one gender.
The court of public opinion is different from the actual legal system. If you followed the Athletic the entire time, you likely expected a lynching right after the trial, I think based on the judge’s final statements explaining her ruling, the Athletic reporters did an awful job burying facts that didn’t follow their pre-determined narrative. The biggest surprises for me were that a lot of details in the allegations of the EM were directly contradicted by video evidence. For one, she said the players assaulted her on the dance floor. They did not. Actions were initiated by the EM. She… Read more »
Oh come on. Lying about her weight doesn’t undercut everything else she’s said. Everyone lies about their weight, for fuck’s sake. Based on what EM went through in the court room, I can’t imagine any human being bringing that upon themselves by making shit up. She went to battle with five famous, connected men who play the national sport at its highest level. It was a criminal trial, not civil. Her incentives for lying about what happened to her are essentially non-existent. Sounds to me like a bunch of folks here were made malleable by an expensive crew of defense… Read more »
I think a big difference for Jackson Blake is he is fitting into an existing system that is currently very successful (despite getting stuck in Conference finals.) I think it’s easy for a player to sign long term. And if Rod the Bod sees the player as a fit, then there is no problem for both sides to go long term. Contracts are easy when things are going well. With Sharks being rock bottom right now, it’s a little harder to commit for both sides. So I think we have our compromise contract. Eklund bets on himself in a rising… Read more »
Blake has a contract for many more millions (45) than he has scored points (34). It’s a bold move for the Canes and for Blake, it’s a very risk averse move.
I honestly prefer the Sharks’ approach, I think it is more likely to keep players motivated and also makes more sure only productive players are taking up room on the cap sheet