SJHN Daily: What Makes Projected 2026 No. 1 Pick Gavin McKenna Special?

The San Jose Sharks may have improved this off-season, but that probably won’t take them out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 Draft.

At the moment, Gavin McKenna looks to be likely first-overall, and the hype around him should be greater than even the Macklin Celebrini level.

So what makes McKenna special? And why did the center choose to go to Penn State in his upcoming Draft-eligible year?

Scott Wheeler of The Athletic got an exclusive one-on-one with McKenna, and also spoke with McKenna’s Medicine Hat Tigers head coach Willie Desjardins and teammate Tanner Molendyk, among others, about the future star.

“His hockey IQ is off the charts,” a long-time scout told Wheeler.

Wheeler also shared details about McKenna’s family and off-season hobbies. It’s a good introduction to a future…Shark?

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Other Sharks News…

Congratulations, Colin! Colin White just got married.

Thomas Bordeleau has signed with the New Jersey Devils.

Kevin Labanc's agent Mike Curran says that Labanc is not going to the KHL. Per Curran, Labanc is 100 percent healthy after season-ending shoulder surgery last year and is "ready to go" — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 22, 2025

Sharks goalie prospect Christian Kirsch is going to Kitchener.

The Sharks’ TV broadcast team does well in a recent fan survey of best broadcasts around the NHL.

How does a hockey rink get painted? 🎨@BrodieBz gets all the details in the latest Making of: https://t.co/gUyt6cfQ5I pic.twitter.com/uqPfMx50vB — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 24, 2025

Around the NHL…

Justice Maria Carroccia acquits defendants Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, and Callan Foote, all members of Team Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team, in sexual assault trial. Will the Crown appeal?

The NHL issued this response to the court’s ruling:

Believe women. — Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) July 24, 2025

Porter Martone is going to Michigan State.

Corey Perry is excited to join…the Los Angeles Kings?

Here’s our Colorado Avalanche site head’s opinion about what’s up with an apparently frozen NHL trade market.

Matthew Tkachuk has a memorable weekend with the Stanley Cup.

Jackson Blake signs an eight-year extension…this is a big bet on a player who was just a rookie. Contrast this with the Sharks’ three-year deal with William Eklund!

Why Jason Robertson could make sense for the Detroit Red Wings?

What’s Erik Karlsson’s trade market? Plus Shayna Goldman’s thoughts on other percolating NHL stories.