SJHN Daily: 6 Sharks at World Junior Summer Showcase, Where To Watch?
The World Junior Summer Showcase kicked off this week, and six San Jose Sharks prospects are featured across the rosters.
The Showcase kicks off the journey to the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, with many athletes being scouted ahead of roster selection for that tournament.
Cole McKinney was named to Team USA’s roster and Leo Sahlin Wallenius to Team Sweden’s, while Canada boasts four Sharks prospects – Sam Dickinson, Michael Misa, Josh Ravensbergen, and Carson Wetsch.
Misa and Sahlin Wallenius were both named to Steven Ellis’s 10 prospects to watch list ahead of the Showcase.
All games began July 25 and wrap up Aug. 2 in Minneapolis and can be watched at USAHockeyTV.com with an account.
At San Jose Hockey Now…
The Sharks traded Danil Gushchin to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Oskar Olausson.
What do NHL scouts think of Oskar Olausson?
Will Smith opened up about his hockey stick collection.
Brock Otten and Will Scouch talked about Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast:
Other Sharks News…
Brodie Brazil spoke to Sam Dickinson and Noah Beck.
Collin Graf chatted with Ted Ramey.
Mario Ferraro is open to a trade?
Around the NHL…
Peter Mueller announced his retirement.
Returning UFA Aaron Ekblad says, “It was always Florida.”
The Stanley Cup made trips to visit dolphins with Bill Zito, to Dallas with Seth Jones, and to a Coldplay concert.
A look at each NHL team’s best playoff performances.
Nicklas Backstrom is headed to the Swedish Hockey League.
And NHL wedding season is underway:
Nick Suzuki’s wife is a unit.
I’m curious if Ferraro has come out and said he’s “open to a trade”, or if that’s just someone’s assumption. I’ve only ever heard the guy say that he wants to stay in San Jose.
Ever since the most recent podcast where they compared Sam Dickinson to Morgan Reilly, I’ve been wondering – do we have our own Core Four in the making, and what can the Sharks learn from the Leafs to do differently?
I think it is too early to say we have a Core Four like the Leafs. Not that it is out of the realm of possibility.
Better to learn from FLA with a Core 8. Only having 4 doesn’t win you Cups.
That’s the lesson.
I think the lesson to be learned is probably similar to the one we learned from DW at the end of his tenure, which is that loyalty eventually becomes a fault. Winning requires a degree of brutality, we saw it with Florida moving on from a homegrown superstar in Huberdeau to change their mix. I think Grier answered any questions I had about whether he’d fall in love with his own players when he traded Zetterlund away. He’s gone scorched earth on the 2020 draft class, which was the easy part since he didn’t draft them, but he also hasn’t… Read more »
It will be interesting to see how the young Sharks do. Wallenius is a player I would like to see more video on as it is hard to find anything that is recent on him. Wetsch is another prospect I would like to see more of as he has certain attributes the Sharks will need once he gets to the NHL. Between Wetsch, Svoboda and Mutryn is it possible that the third round curse the Sharks seem to be drafting under is lifted? Will be a good hockey fix to get me through another week or so. September can not… Read more »
Just finished listening to the Otten/Scouch portion of the podcast and I think you guys started to circle around something that the Sharks will have to reckon with soon — the lineup looks a lot better with Will Smith at wing if Michael Misa makes the team. Why? Certainty. Misa at third line LW is a question mark. Smith at 2C is a question mark. Misa as 2C (or even 3C) is still a question mark. But Smith as a top line winger is an answer. Skinner – Celebrini – Smith Eklund – Misa – Toffoli Kurashev – Wennberg –… Read more »