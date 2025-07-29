SJHN Daily: 6 Sharks at World Junior Summer Showcase, Where To Watch?

The World Junior Summer Showcase kicked off this week, and six San Jose Sharks prospects are featured across the rosters.

The Showcase kicks off the journey to the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, with many athletes being scouted ahead of roster selection for that tournament.

Cole McKinney was named to Team USA’s roster and Leo Sahlin Wallenius to Team Sweden’s, while Canada boasts four Sharks prospects – Sam Dickinson, Michael Misa, Josh Ravensbergen, and Carson Wetsch.

Misa and Sahlin Wallenius were both named to Steven Ellis’s 10 prospects to watch list ahead of the Showcase.

All games began July 25 and wrap up Aug. 2 in Minneapolis and can be watched at USAHockeyTV.com with an account.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Our plans for next week are set. 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/eNVx4aJuCC — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 25, 2025

Around the NHL…

