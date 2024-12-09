San Jose Sharks
Sharks Practice: Will Smith Doesn’t Participate, New…But Meaningless Lines?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It was Mackenzie Blackwood’s last practice with the San Jose Sharks, and he didn’t know it.
The Sharks traded Mackenzie Blackwood on his birthday to the Colorado Avalanche, in a deal headlined by Blackwood, Nikolai Kovalenko, Alexandar Georgiev, and a second-round pick changing hands.
In a San Jose Hockey Now exclusive, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier called it “an offer you feel like you can’t refuse”.
But first, Blackwood practiced, as the deal hadn’t been consummated yet.
Of note, Will Smith didn’t practice once again. He also missed Friday’s practice and Saturday’s contest against the Florida Panthers. San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky had previously labeled him as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Also of importance, Barclay Goodrow (upper-body injury) was a full practice participant, suggesting he could return as soon as Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Officially, however, he’s yet to be activated off IR. The Sharks currently have a full 23-man roster, including Georgiev and Kovalenko, so could Smith go on IR to activate Goodrow? Waiver-exempt prospects Jack Thompson or Ethan Cardwell could also be sent down.
These were San Jose Sharks lines today, which will surely be in flux, with the expected arrivals of Georgiev and Kovalenko in Raleigh.
Eklund-Granlund-Zetterlund
Kostin-Celebrini-Toffoli
Kunin-Wennberg-Goodrow
Dellandrea-Sturm-Grundstrom
Cardwell
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Liljegren
Thrun-Rutta
Vlasic-Thompson
There were interesting tweaks on the power play, a more balanced two units today:
Walman-Celebrini-Granlund-Toffoli-Kostin
Liljegren-Eklund-Zetterlund-Wennberg-Kunin
Kovalenko will surely upset these 5v5 lines, if he plays.
The San Jose Sharks were catching their flight to Raleigh, so in lieu of Ryan Warsofsky’s normal availability, SJHN spoke with Grier. The GM’s focus, naturally, was on the big trade.
Warsofsky will provide more updates after Tuesday’s morning skate. SJHN will be there in Raleigh!
so … back to having a d-man on both PP units. Seems like a good idea to me.
No doubt. Hate Granny at the point at times. Too indecisive.
fwiw, Georgiev, in his last 10 starts, has a sv% over .900 in 6 of them. 2 or fewer GA in 6 of 10. 7-3 record
He had an .822 sv% in October, since, 30 goals on 292 shots or .897. Can’t say its great, but its also not a complete disaster.
Saw a comment elsewhere that said one of his recent games he looked great. The commenter thought this trade wasn’t necessary as they though Georgie was getting his game back.
The more I look at this and things come out. The more I like it. Things to understand about this trade. 1) Only 2 Goalies have been traded for 2nd round picks. The highest return for an in-season goalie trade. 2) Grier had spoke with Blackwood’s agent. Blackwood wanted TERM AND PAY. That doesn’t make sense with Askarov waiting in the wings. 3) Grier knows Georgiev from their days with the Rangers. Georgiev is trending up and appears to be rounding back into form. Georgiev has playoff experience. The Aves retained some of Georgiev’s salary, which increases his trade value. 4) Kovalenko is a second… Read more »
Also, Kovalenko plays heavier because he’s built like a tank just like his Dad. He’s 5’10 but 195lbs. That’s beefy for that height.