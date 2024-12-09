Sharks Practice: Will Smith Doesn’t Participate, New…But Meaningless Lines?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It was Mackenzie Blackwood’s last practice with the San Jose Sharks, and he didn’t know it.

The Sharks traded Mackenzie Blackwood on his birthday to the Colorado Avalanche, in a deal headlined by Blackwood, Nikolai Kovalenko, Alexandar Georgiev, and a second-round pick changing hands.

In a San Jose Hockey Now exclusive, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier called it “an offer you feel like you can’t refuse”.

But first, Blackwood practiced, as the deal hadn’t been consummated yet.

Of note, Will Smith didn’t practice once again. He also missed Friday’s practice and Saturday’s contest against the Florida Panthers. San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky had previously labeled him as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Also of importance, Barclay Goodrow (upper-body injury) was a full practice participant, suggesting he could return as soon as Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Officially, however, he’s yet to be activated off IR. The Sharks currently have a full 23-man roster, including Georgiev and Kovalenko, so could Smith go on IR to activate Goodrow? Waiver-exempt prospects Jack Thompson or Ethan Cardwell could also be sent down.

These were San Jose Sharks lines today, which will surely be in flux, with the expected arrivals of Georgiev and Kovalenko in Raleigh.

Eklund-Granlund-Zetterlund

Kostin-Celebrini-Toffoli

Kunin-Wennberg-Goodrow

Dellandrea-Sturm-Grundstrom

Cardwell

Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Liljegren

Thrun-Rutta

Vlasic-Thompson

There were interesting tweaks on the power play, a more balanced two units today:

Walman-Celebrini-Granlund-Toffoli-Kostin

Liljegren-Eklund-Zetterlund-Wennberg-Kunin

Kovalenko will surely upset these 5v5 lines, if he plays.

The San Jose Sharks were catching their flight to Raleigh, so in lieu of Ryan Warsofsky’s normal availability, SJHN spoke with Grier. The GM’s focus, naturally, was on the big trade.

Warsofsky will provide more updates after Tuesday’s morning skate. SJHN will be there in Raleigh!