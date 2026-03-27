Sharks Practice: Klingberg & Askarov Participate, Brossoit Recalled

COLUMBUS — Both Yaroslav Askarov and John Klingberg practiced on Friday.

Askarov (upper-body) left the San Jose Sharks’ 2-1 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday after Vincent Desharnais buried Nathan Walker into him in the second period.

Klingberg (lower-body) was a game-time decision before the drop of the puck, ultimately not playing. Nick Leddy drew in, instead.

Askarov, however, will not be available for the San Jose Sharks for Saturday’s tilt at the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Sharks have recalled Laurent Brossoit, likely to back up Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic.

San Jose Hockey Now will get Askarov’s status from head coach Ryan Warsofsky tomorrow.

There’s no word on how Klingberg fared at practice, but SJHN doesn’t believe that the San Jose Sharks will recall a defenseman for tomorrow’s game. It’s the last game of the road trip, so they don’t necessarily need to carry an extra blueliner.