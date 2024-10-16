Sharks Betting vs. Blackhawks; Props and Lines

The San Jose Sharks still aren’t getting much love from sports bettors, even when they face fellow rebuilders like the Chicago Blackhawks.

When the Sharks (0-1-2) face Chicago Thursday at the United Center, they’ll open as heavy underdogs despite Chicago (1-2-1) having just one win in four games. Of course, a large part of the action is due to Macklin Celebrini not making the trip due to a lower-body injury.

NFL betting mavens who casually flip over to the NHL are getting the Sharks at +145 on the Moneyline but -180 on the 1.5 Puckline. In other words, bettors like the idea that the Sharks will lose, but only by a goal.

The bad news is the Sharks have placed their prized first-overall pick, Celebrini, on IR. He won’t be on the coming two-game trip through Chicago and Winnipeg.

The Sharks have allowed just four goals over the last two games, losing 3-2 to the Dallas Stars in a shootout on Tuesday.

Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Toffoli earned the tallies for the San Sharks as the teams traded goals in the second period. Neither team scored in the first or third periods, as San Jose fired just 27 shots on net in 65 minutes.

In case you like the idea of another tight game, oddsmakers have set the line at +295 for extra time, but the Sharks are +1800 to win by a shutout.

Chicago is getting big-time production from the blueliners and new forwards out of the gate this season. Seth Jones has five points (1-4-5) in the first four games. Newly added former Chicago Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen, who signed a three-year deal on July 1, also has five points in four games; Teravainen has three goals with a pair of assists.

Teravainen was part of Chicago’s last Stanley Cup championship in 2015.

Beyond Celebrini and Toffoli, the Sharks are without a player who has yet to register a second point. However, the Sharks are keeping goals off the board. Mackenzie Blackwood has a .910 save percentage in the two games he has started. Vitek Vanecek has a .966 save percentage and a 1.03 goals against after one start.

If you like the Sharks for a quick start in the game, or at least an even battle, a 1-0 Sharks lead after 20 minutes is paying out +500, and 0-0 is +360.

Of course, keeping Chicago off the scoreboard would require keeping Connor Bedard in check. Last season, Bedard had three points, including scoring two goals against the Sharks.