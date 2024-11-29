Hockey, Not Football, on Thanksgiving? Welcome to the Turkey Cup

Instead of football on Thanksgiving, how about a side of hockey?

For the past 14 years, including this year, life-long San Jose Sharks fan Zubair Jeewanjee has hosted and played in the Turkey Cup, a Thanksgiving morning adult league hockey game at Sharks Ice.

“The Turkey Cup started because the only Thanksgiving morning options seemed to be running a marathon or playing football — neither of which I enjoyed as much as my community at the rink,” Turkey Cup founder and adult hockey league devotee Jeewanjee told San Jose Hockey Now. “I wanted to give the people I love a chance to come together around the game we all share a passion for. What began as a simple gathering has grown into something far bigger and more meaningful than I ever imagined.”

Jeewanjee says there’s now a waitlist to play in the 90-minute, 5:30 AM faceoff game, and tenured Turkey Cuppers come from Southern California, Reno, Colorado, Minnesota, Vermont, and even Scotland for the annual tradition.

This year included a trombone National Anthem, and the Turkey Stuffers basted The Cranberry Sauce 6-2. Over 40 players participated.

And yes, there’s an actual Turkey Cup that’s passed around from year to year.

“We’re a diverse group — different political views, different identities, and spanning generations — but on the ice, none of that matters. We come together as one community, laughing, having fun, and celebrating life on a day that’s all about gratitude,” Jeewanjee said. “For some, this event fills that gap — whether their families don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, they’re Canadians who celebrate on a different date, or they simply need a place to belong during the holidays.”

Mario Ferraro is a fan of the Turkey Cup, and what it means to the local hockey community.

“It’s cool. I think it’s nice that they do that. It’s good for the game of hockey. It’s just nice to see people come together and enjoy the sport the way it should be,” the San Jose Sharks alternate captain said. “We need that. It’s good for our organization. It’s good for the city of San Jose.”

Because of their schedule — the Sharks practiced on Thanksgiving this year — it’s hard for an active player to participate in the Turkey Cup.

But how about a retired player…who just had his jersey raised to the rafters by the San Jose Sharks?

“I know there’s a lot of men’s league games. Jumbo has been in a few of those,” Ferraro laughed. “I have a friend in Tiburon. He said that he sees Jumbo, he’s played men’s league with Jumbo on countless occasions.”

Safe to say, Joe Thornton won’t be waitlisted if he ever wants to play in the Turkey Cup!

But anyway, in the end, it’s simply about the love of the game.

“Hockey has given me so much throughout my life, but above all, it’s given me a deep sense of community. Hosting this event is my way of giving back — to create a space where we can come together, share the holiday, and connect through the game we all love,” Jeewanjee said. “Hearing people tell me how much it means to them and that it’s their favorite day of the year is what inspires me to keep it going year after year.”