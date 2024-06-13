Want Buium? It Will Take Big Overpay for Sharks To Move Up Much in Draft (+)

It’s likely going to be expensive for the San Jose Sharks to move up significantly from the 14th pick of the 2024 Draft.

That might be bad news if you have your heart set on the Sharks trading up to acquire a top defensive prospect like Zeev Buium.

At first glance, it shouldn’t be that expensive. San Jose, after all, has the No. 14, 33, and 42 picks in the 2024 Draft.

According to Dom Luszczyszyn’s Draft Pick Value Chart, packaging just the No. 14 and 33 picks (7.7 GSVA) should get the Sharks into the range of the sixth pick (7.6 GSVA). And No. 14, 33, and 42 (9.7 GSVA) should get San Jose into the top-four.

Of course, pick swaps aren’t that simple, especially when you’re talking about an asset as valuable as a top-10 selection.

Almost two decades of Draft trades have proved this: If you want to move up in the first round, you have to overpay. And the higher the first-rounder, the more you generally have to overpay.

In the salary cap era, there have been 50 first-round pick trades at the Draft that involved only draft picks. I’m only looking at trades with just draft picks for simpler evaluation.

Here’s what I found: