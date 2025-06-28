BREAKING: Sharks Pick Zack Sharp at No. 124 in 2025 Draft

The San Jose Sharks have selected Zack Sharp with the No. 124 pick of the 2025 Draft.

Sharp, a 20-year-old defenseman, put up five goals and nine points in 42 games as a freshman at Western Michigan University. The 6-foot-1, left-handed blueliner spent the previous two seasons with the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

In 2023, the Elite Prospects Draft Guide called Sharp “an activator, never passing up an opportunity to join the play,” they said. “He flies up the weak to become a lead pass option, sprints the middle to take a forward’s role, and becomes the trailer. He blends his activation into gap control. When moving, he gets early stops, pushes attackers to the perimeter, and neutralizes off-puck threats.”

Sharp is a double-overage defenseman and won the NCAA Championship last season.