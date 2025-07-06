San Jose Sharks
Sharp on Defending Misa, Shares ‘Special’ Draft Story
Zack Sharp was supposed to come to San Jose Sharks development camp as a free agent.
But then, the Sharks selected the 20-year-old defenseman, passed over twice in the draft, in the fourth round of the 2025 Draft.
The smooth-skating defenseman, who just won the national championship with Western Michigan, shared his excitement about being drafted, getting passed over, and defending Michael Misa.
Sharp, on getting drafted:
It was obviously a dream come true. I was just golfing with some family and a good buddy of mine. To hear that call, hear my phone go off, and see that it was them, was a just a dream come true. A lot of emotions. It was tough to play golf after, but it was a lot of emotions that day. It was a day I’ll never forget.
Sharp, on who called him from the San Jose Sharks:
It was [director of player personnel] Scott Fitzgerald. I’ve been talking to him throughout the year. I was actually supposed to come here just as a free agent. He was the one invited me to come to camp. Then, he told me that I’m not coming here as a free agent anymore. So that was a pretty special call with him.
Sharp, on celebrating this off-season:
It was a lot right after. It was a lot of time just spent with the guys and celebrating it. A lot of congratulations, a lot of people to reach out to. Kind of back down to earth a little bit now, since it’s been a little while. Still very, very grateful for that opportunity.
Sharp, on not getting drafted the previous two years:
It just makes you want to get better and earn that. You have another opportunity that you’re after, but you only get three opportunities. To earn that in my third [year of] eligibility, it just makes me really proud of myself. Obviously a lot to go, you’ve got to get better every single day. But [it] fueled me a lot. Those days were tough, not hearing that phone call. Very grateful that I did this third time around.
Sharp, on his play-style and players he likes watching:
Just a two-way defenseman, nothing flashy. [I] use my skating as my advantage, make that first play, then join the rush. Nothing flashy, be as consistent as I can, make that first pass, and just be simple…
I like watching Miro Heiskanen, just the way he skates and floats around. He’s pretty simple in the [defensive] zone, breaking the puck out and using his feet [to] his advantage.
Sharp, on defending Michael Misa throughout camp:
He’s a special player. Everyone knows that. Gotta watch out for him, you never know what he’s going to do. He’s obviously generational. He’s going to be a big part of the San Jose Sharks in the coming years.
