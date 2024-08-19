Sharks Interested in Askarov? 3 Questions About Top Goalie Prospect

Yaroslav Askarov has requested a trade.

Kevin Weekes reported that top goaltending prospect Askarov has asked to be dealt and will not report to the Nashville Predators farm club Milwaukee Admirals.

Could the San Jose Sharks be circling?

On the surface, it makes sense. San Jose’s top-rated prospects pool is missing one thing, a high-end young netminder. 2020 No. 11 pick Askarov is certainly that.

The Sharks also have top picks and prospects to spare, if the Predators are seeking either.

Michael Gallagher of Lower Broad Hockey (and formerly of Nashville Hockey Now) suggested that both the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes could be interested.

Three questions come to mind: First, how much does Sharks director of goaltending Evgeni Nabokov like Askarov? That will probably determine the extent of San Jose’s interest.

There isn’t a lot of debate about Askarov’s puck-stopping talent, but his maturity is worth examining.

“He is talented but a loose cannon. Starter potential if he can get more consistent,” a league executive not with San Jose or Nashville opined. “He is more worried about the bullshit in the game. Can get him off his game easy. Clotheslined a player in the Texas series this year. Got a penalty.”

That leads to the second question: Why would the Preds opt to lock up Juuse Saros, who will be 37 at the end of his recently-signed eight-year extension, instead of anointing their younger and cheaper and purportedly-ready hotshot prospect?

Final question, San Jose is currently headed by Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek between the pipes, would Askarov accept one more year in the AHL, with the Barracuda?

Of course, unlike with Nashville, Askarov wouldn’t be blocked by a netminder with a long-term commitment in San Jose. Blackwood and Vanecek are both UFAs after the 2024-25 season.

That lack of commitment to any goalie also means that the Sharks could install Askarov in the NHL immediately, and trade or waive one of their current incumbents.

No doubt, the pieces of a deal are here to be made between San Jose and Nashville.

Will the Sharks bite?