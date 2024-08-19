San Jose Sharks
Sharks Interested in Askarov? 3 Questions About Top Goalie Prospect
Yaroslav Askarov has requested a trade.
Kevin Weekes reported that top goaltending prospect Askarov has asked to be dealt and will not report to the Nashville Predators farm club Milwaukee Admirals.
I’m told that Top Goalie Prospect Askarov has informed the @PredsNHL that he will not report to their @TheAHL team, and has requested a trade. #HockeyX #Preds pic.twitter.com/EQFGs7FUJK
— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 19, 2024
Could the San Jose Sharks be circling?
On the surface, it makes sense. San Jose’s top-rated prospects pool is missing one thing, a high-end young netminder. 2020 No. 11 pick Askarov is certainly that.
The Sharks also have top picks and prospects to spare, if the Predators are seeking either.
Michael Gallagher of Lower Broad Hockey (and formerly of Nashville Hockey Now) suggested that both the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes could be interested.
A couple of teams I’ve been told to keep an eye on regarding Askarov: Carolina and San Jose
— Michael Gallagher (@MGsports_) August 19, 2024
Three questions come to mind: First, how much does Sharks director of goaltending Evgeni Nabokov like Askarov? That will probably determine the extent of San Jose’s interest.
There isn’t a lot of debate about Askarov’s puck-stopping talent, but his maturity is worth examining.
“He is talented but a loose cannon. Starter potential if he can get more consistent,” a league executive not with San Jose or Nashville opined. “He is more worried about the bullshit in the game. Can get him off his game easy. Clotheslined a player in the Texas series this year. Got a penalty.”
What’s Askarov’s Ceiling? For Sharks, What’s Fair Trade Offer? (+)
That leads to the second question: Why would the Preds opt to lock up Juuse Saros, who will be 37 at the end of his recently-signed eight-year extension, instead of anointing their younger and cheaper and purportedly-ready hotshot prospect?
Final question, San Jose is currently headed by Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek between the pipes, would Askarov accept one more year in the AHL, with the Barracuda?
Of course, unlike with Nashville, Askarov wouldn’t be blocked by a netminder with a long-term commitment in San Jose. Blackwood and Vanecek are both UFAs after the 2024-25 season.
That lack of commitment to any goalie also means that the Sharks could install Askarov in the NHL immediately, and trade or waive one of their current incumbents.
No doubt, the pieces of a deal are here to be made between San Jose and Nashville.
Will the Sharks bite?
Bring me the Asky !!!
I think he would play for the cuda. In Nashville he is not going to get a shot at being the starter. He can get his shot next year. Heck even this year.
It feels like the kid has little to prove at the AHL level. If this is one of the last seasons where they don’t care if they’re a playoff team, it’s perfect to put him on the NHL roster as a backup and give him the chance to steal the starters role. Goalie and #1 RD are the only glaring holes in the prospect pool ATM so this seems like a good option. I sure hate to give up a guy like Musty though. I wonder if they can deal a guy like Chernyshov and Bords for him? I know… Read more »
I don’t believe Askarov is worth the assets ot would take to aquire him. Goalies are hard to project, but a goalie that throws temper tantrums, I don’t want the next Binnington. The price for Askarov would have to be less than people have been saying or he would need to do more at the NHL level to prove he’s got a future.
Bennington won a cup
You don’t want that?
Binnington won a cup with great team depth. He definitely didn’t do it alone.
Tim Thomas and Patrick Roy had pretty nasty tempers, too. Both won cups.
Billy smith…Islanders won 4 and was a notorious hot head just stop the puck their human beings not robots everyone is wired differently
I tend to agree but a temper should not dissuade the Sharks. Lots of greats were hot heads.
Yup
I’d probably be more concerned with a level-headed goalie.
I wasn’t interested in Askarov because I thought it would take a premium asset to get him, like Eklund or Musty. Now that he’s requested a trade, I think there’s a better chance they accept a package that is quantity over quality, to some extent. If the Sharks think they can recoup the Vegas first by trading Granlund at the deadline this year, maybe Bordeleau + the Vegas pick gets the job done. That might still be an overpay, but could be worth it to add one of the few missing organizational pieces. I’d probably rather still see the Sharks… Read more »
Agreed. Really hope they don’t have to give up something like a 1st or one of the really good prospects. Since he did ask out maybe a future 2nd and Bordeleau? A sharks 2nd may still hold good value if other GMs think they’ll suck for a few years.
That seems about right. Goalies are so hard to predict and the upside of a 1st is too great to give up on. A high 2nd is probably about what they can get. The Preds have a bit of cap space (even with $11mil in retentions and buyout!!), though Tyson Barrie is UFA and they only have 6 signed d-men. Not sure what’s going on with that. If they want to keep Barrie, it might require a modest cap dump. Sharks have room to help on that front. So perhaps they move Benning in a deal? Fills a Preds need… Read more »
The timing is a bit unfortunate for this as I think it means Nashville will be looking for picks and prospects. I was holding out hope we’d be able to swap Granlund for him at the deadline.
Nashville is in win now mode so I imagine they’ll be looking for pieces that can step right onto their roster and play this year. Players that could be available and of interest are Ferraro, Ceci, Zetterlund, Thrun, Benning (if healthy), Sturm and Kostin. None of them are premium assets though, and Nash doesn’t have a ton of cap space. They also have 6 picks in the first 3 rounds of 2025 so I’m not sure they’ll consider even a 1st to be their highest priority target in a trade. I have a feeling other teams are going to be… Read more »
I wouldn’t move Zetterlund or Kostin for him.
Solid assessment.
They’ve got 6 d-men signed, Tyson Barrie is a UFA and probably stretches their $3mil remaining cap a bit too much. I think they’d want a legit NHL d-man in any deal, but he can’t be too pricey.
Just better not give up Musty for him…
If they want NHL ready players, that would mean a bad contract coming back. Sturm, Ferraro, and perhaps Granlund might be targets. A package of Sturm and Ferraro would likely require bad contract(s) coming back. Granlund is needed here at least to start the year. The question remains, what do they have to dump to get the NHL players the covet.
I wouldn’t give up Ferraro for this. They can have Ceci or Sturm & Bords though. Maybe with another B prospect or a 3rd.
I’d be really curious what the Preds would be willing to settle for – I wouldn’t want to give up any premium assets. Personally I think staying the course and building the defensive prospect pool up a bit more is probably a better plan than overpaying for Askarov, but if he could be had for a combo platter of Sturm, Bordeleau, Ferraro, B level prospects and maybe the Vegas FRP, I’d be more than okay with that.