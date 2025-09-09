Askarov Subscriber Q&A: Best Sharks Player in Shootout? Favorite Music? (+)

San Jose Hockey Now has finally landed Yaroslav Askarov.

SJHN caught up with the young San Jose Sharks star goalie on Monday, to answer subscriber questions from last March.

Apologies to the subscribers! Thank you for your patience.

Askarov was in fine form, sharing funny stories about how he got into goaltending as a kid, his game prep routine, his favorite music, and the toughest San Jose Sharks player to face in the shootout.