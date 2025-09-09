Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Askarov Subscriber Q&A: Best Sharks Player in Shootout? Favorite Music? (+)

Published

9 hours ago

on

By

Credit: San Jose Sharks

San Jose Hockey Now has finally landed Yaroslav Askarov.

SJHN caught up with the young San Jose Sharks star goalie on Monday, to answer subscriber questions from last March.

Apologies to the subscribers! Thank you for your patience.

Askarov was in fine form, sharing funny stories about how he got into goaltending as a kid, his game prep routine, his favorite music, and the toughest San Jose Sharks player to face in the shootout.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating