Askarov Gets Emotional Talking About Team Camaraderie, Hints at Star Goalie Workout Partner

It was up-and-down rookie season for Yaroslav Askarov.

The young San Jose Sharks goalie had a sensational November, posting a .944 Save %. On that hot streak, Askarov went 8-2-0 and looked poised for a breakout rookie campaign.

But, the 23-year-old finished the season with an .884 Save % and 3.63 GAA. Askarov is still young and developing, but how did he assess his first full season in the NHL?

Also, Askarov shared why this team felt especially close, how the team learned from a playoff push, and his thoughts on the increased Sharks fandom. Plus, he has an unnamed Russian goalie mentor?!

Askarov, on playing meaningful games late in the season:

It feels awesome because that’s a great, big step for all our organization… We need to have that experience. And that was a great experience for us, for the team, for the coaches, for players. For all [of the] organization.

Askarov, on what he learned in those games:

Some different game scenarios during the games, different plays… Vision… Just [going] through it and you getting better every day.

Askarov, on what was special about this season:

Just [to] be part of the team. That’s probably the best part about this team. This team means more than just [the] team. It’s [a] super, super close group. That… is special, because, it’s not [like this] every year. I’ve been in different teams too, and not every year [the team is close] like that, and that’s something special.

Askarov, on if he put a lot of pressure on himself this season:

To be honest, no. I just tried to do my best on the ice. Every game, try to do my best and give the team a chance to get points.

Askarov, on if there are any goalies who help him in the offseason:

To be honest, we didn’t talk yet. We didn’t talk yet, but in the future, I hope so… I’m not gonna tell like [his] last name, but you guys know him. So, [I’ll] skate this summer with him, [it’s a] big goalie.

Askarov, on the San Jose Sharks fans this season:

[Fans were] awesome. They were really good. They push us every game, and they’ve been like our sixth player on the ice.

Askarov, on the advice that San Jose Sharks director of goaltending Evgeni Nabokov gives him:

Work on certain details, and just trying to improve every day. Try to be a better version of yourself every day. And have fun.

See the full interview here