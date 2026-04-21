San Jose Sharks
Askarov Gets Emotional Talking About Team Camaraderie, Hints at Star Goalie Workout Partner
It was up-and-down rookie season for Yaroslav Askarov.
The young San Jose Sharks goalie had a sensational November, posting a .944 Save %. On that hot streak, Askarov went 8-2-0 and looked poised for a breakout rookie campaign.
But, the 23-year-old finished the season with an .884 Save % and 3.63 GAA. Askarov is still young and developing, but how did he assess his first full season in the NHL?
Also, Askarov shared why this team felt especially close, how the team learned from a playoff push, and his thoughts on the increased Sharks fandom. Plus, he has an unnamed Russian goalie mentor?!
Askarov, on playing meaningful games late in the season:
It feels awesome because that’s a great, big step for all our organization… We need to have that experience. And that was a great experience for us, for the team, for the coaches, for players. For all [of the] organization.
Askarov, on what he learned in those games:
Some different game scenarios during the games, different plays… Vision… Just [going] through it and you getting better every day.
Askarov, on what was special about this season:
Just [to] be part of the team. That’s probably the best part about this team. This team means more than just [the] team. It’s [a] super, super close group. That… is special, because, it’s not [like this] every year. I’ve been in different teams too, and not every year [the team is close] like that, and that’s something special.
Askarov, on if he put a lot of pressure on himself this season:
To be honest, no. I just tried to do my best on the ice. Every game, try to do my best and give the team a chance to get points.
Askarov, on if there are any goalies who help him in the offseason:
To be honest, we didn’t talk yet. We didn’t talk yet, but in the future, I hope so… I’m not gonna tell like [his] last name, but you guys know him. So, [I’ll] skate this summer with him, [it’s a] big goalie.
Askarov, on the San Jose Sharks fans this season:
[Fans were] awesome. They were really good. They push us every game, and they’ve been like our sixth player on the ice.
Askarov, on the advice that San Jose Sharks director of goaltending Evgeni Nabokov gives him:
Work on certain details, and just trying to improve every day. Try to be a better version of yourself every day. And have fun.
See the full interview here
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This kid is the entire reason hockey came across my radar and I so am excited to follow his career. Can you imagine if his Nov 2025 showing becomes his new normal?
I can’t figure out how to edit my comment (seriously, how do you edit??)… but I just watched the entire video. I have watched a few of his Russian interviews even without understanding them and he is a chatty fella when he isn’t struggling through English. I wish we could get him interviewed in Russian with English subtitles.
I love Askarov’s personality! I really hope he ends up being our franchise goalie. I’m a big fan of Askarov, but he was almost unplayable recently.
There’s some cheesy cliche of character being tested and defined by someones response to adversity. Let’s hope Askarov has a great season next year!
Need Askarov to take that leap next year or the doubt will really start to creep in whether he’s the goalie of the future or not. He showed the potential with the dominant November but the rest of the year was on the underwhelming side.
More importantly, the defense needs to take a step forward. Hard to develop as a rookie goaltender with that D core in front of you.
I think it works both ways. A lot easier to play defense when you trust the goalie behind you to make the mid range saves and control rebounds. Don’t think it’s a coincidence that the team defensive numbers were notably better when Ned was in the net not Askarov.
Went to a game a bunch of years back In Montreal vs the Leafs. Saw how Montreal played knowing Carey Price was in net.
Playing defense in front of Price was simple and, relatively speaking, easy. Keep the net front clean so he can see the puck, don’t allow odd man rushes and don’t make stupid mistakes. Price takes care of the rest.
It was kind of crazy how comfortable the Habs looked in front of Price. Of course, Price was on the Sharks roster this season, but he was no Askarov …
lotta talk about Smith playing C and what flexibility brings if he can play more than one position.
its not apples to apples, but in this interview, Chris Pronger talks about adjustments the Blackhawks made in the 2010 Cup final against his Flyers. It involved spreading the top forward talent down the line-up to create mismatches.
That part of the conversation begins just before the 25min mark.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbFFlY-8k9o