4 Reasons Why Askarov Trade Makes Sense for Sharks

How do I love the Yaroslav Askarov trade? Let me count the ways.

The San Jose Sharks acquired arguably the best goaltending prospect in the world in Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators on Friday, along with a 2025 third-round pick and prospect Nolan Burke, for top center prospect David Edstrom, a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected via the Vegas Golden Knights), and young netminder Magnus Chrona.

Here are four reasons why I love this trade for the Sharks.

How Good Can Askarov Be?

There’s no doubt that the San Jose Sharks paid a pretty price in Edstrom, Vegas’ 2023 first-round pick, and the Golden Knights’ 2025 first.

It’s true that goaltending can be hard to predict.

There’s also a reason why the Predators opted to extend veteran star Juuse Saros for eight years instead of hitching their wagon to 22-year-old Askarov.

But every league source that I’ve spoken with privately about Askarov — at least a half-dozen executives, scouts, and agents — all agree that the 2020 No. 11 pick is a special talent.

“You don’t have too many chances to add players like this, of this caliber, in this position,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said.