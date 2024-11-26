San Jose Barracuda
When Will Askarov Be Back? Sharks Send Top Prospect Down
It was short n’ sweet, and I’m not talking about Sabrina Carpenter.
On Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks sent top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov back to the AHL and recalled defenseman Jack Thompson.
The Sharks currently have a full 23-man roster, 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies.
Askarov made an indelible impression during his brief time with the Sharks, exciting with his athletic puck-stopping talent, hair-raising puckhandling, and hilarious press conferences.
The 22-year went 1-0-1 with a .927 Save % and gave San Jose Sharks fans a thrilling tease for their future between the pipes.
However, the Sharks currently have two other veteran NHL-caliber netminders healthy in Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek. San Jose wasn’t going to carry three goalies forever, which they’ve been doing since last week.
It’s only a matter of time before Askarov takes a permanent place in the San Jose Sharks’ crease. Both Blackwood and Vanecek are trade candidates and pending UFAs, while Askarov is signed through the 2026-27 season. You figure once one of Blackwood and Vanecek move on, Askarov will be back.
It was an exciting week with Askarov, and there’s more to come!
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Many people are talking about trade rumors of Blackwood to the Avs…and because of the Avs bad situation, people are talking about a2nd round pick. Anyone think it’s likely?
I’d like to turn that into a 1st by taking back a bad contract or two, and maybe shipping off someone like Kunin or Cece
A 2nd would be great but it always seems hard to do in reality. They might have to take a bad contract that expires this season just to get the 2nd for Blackwood. That would be fine though. If the can work it so they have multiple 1st next draft though that would be great.
Knowing Grier’s style of trading, I’m going to hate the trade at first but then grow to love it lol
Maybe Nico Sturm goes back to CO along with Blackwood for a 2026 1st (they don’t have their 2025 1st) but they would need to send a bigger salary back to the Sharks (maybe Josh Manson’s $4.5MM?).
I would take a 2nd rd for Blackwood though. Considering he cost the Sharks a 2023 6th round pick, that would be a huge win in asset management.
As far as locker room culture goes, I can see Asky being the new age Jumbo. You just can’t help but smile/laugh when you look at the guy during his press conferences.
Wait for him to learn more English. I believe it will become even more entertaining 🙂
A 1st round draft choice for Blackie? As much as I appreciate him…I’d TAKE IT! (…and run.)
The challenge with trading goalies is often about timing. A team with a goalie problem on Wednesday can be desperately looking for a solution. But then their starter plays a strong game on Thursday and another strong game on Saturday — and that desperation lessens. A week later, the ‘problem’ goalie is locked in and the trade window is gone. Some folks mention Colorado and Georgiev. In October, he was 1-4 with a .822 sv%. Desperation!! But hold on. In his first 4 starts in November, he goes 3-1, giving up 9 goals on 104 shots. No more desperation. The… Read more »
You have the Canes and Avs needing help in the net, Canes have their #1 in ‘25, Avs do not. markstrom did get the flames a 1st plus an asset. Let’s hope for a 1st and maybe a contract to bury.
The Sharks are in a great position here. The Avalanche and Hurricanes are playoff contenders in need a proven veteran goalie. Grier should be on the phone with both ASAP if not earlier because Blackwood will never be worth more than he is at present. A second-round pick in return would be a steal when you consider he was acquired for a sixth in addition to his past health issues. Askarov is sure to have some rocky moments along the way, but if a kid that talented is gonna learn on the job, then it might as well be in… Read more »