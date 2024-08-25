San Jose Sharks
Evgeni Nabokov on Yaroslav Askarov: ‘This is not just another goalie that we acquired’
“This is not just another goalie that we acquired.”
That’s how San Jose Sharks director of goaltending Evgeni Nabokov views Yaroslav Askarov, according to Sergey Demidov at RG.org.
On Friday, the Sharks acquired top goaltending prospect Askarov from the Nashville Predators, along with a 2025 third-round pick and Nolan Burke, for David Edstrom, Magnus Chrona, and the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2025 first-round pick.
“He wants to be a franchise goalie, and we want to help him with that,” Nabokov told RG. “But to achieve that, you need many qualities. You don’t just have to be a good goalie on the ice, but you also have to be hard-working, mentally stable, get along with your teammates, be a leader. He has to be the backbone of the team; for that, you need character and be special.”
Nabokov, who tended goal in the NHL from 2000 to 2015, starring mostly for the Sharks, believes in Askarov: “As far as I understand, he has all of that. Now, we’ll see how he does. We’ll create all the conditions for him, but the main thing will depend on him.”
Nabokov also suggested that the San Jose Sharks’ starting job will be an open training camp competition between Askarov and veteran incumbents Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.
Check out the full Nabokov interview at RG.org! Nabokov shares an “encouraging” sign that he’s already received from Askarov. He also discusses the opportunity before his star pupil.
Mike Greir!! Your going so fast that the next thing will be the tank will be sold out nite after nite just like good ole days!! Congrats Mike! G.M. of the year an more to come!!
One thing which I kind of giggle at, just a few months back, Pierre McGuire was telling Sheng how he (and apparently others) didn’t believe in the GMMG’s rebuild in San Jose. It was silly take. Clearly GMMG had to clear out the old to make room for the new and that was never going to be pretty. He’d mostly finished clearing out the old which was a necessary step. That’s hardly a reason for a negative evaluation. But Pierre went pretty hard on that. Now that the new is coming in — which seemed pretty obviously the next step.… Read more »
I was thinking the same thing
Totally agree. Pierre’s take was garbage. That said, I do think MG’s season last year wasn’t as great as his recovery this off season. He swung for buy-low reclamation projects a little too much. He acquired some vets I think he thought he could flip but most pundits saw little value in and they couldn’t move. Though clearly injuries down the middle changed some of the calculus.
Whoa whoa whoa, watch out now, don’t criticize Pierre too loudly or Jimmy Murphy will lose his temper.
Anyway apropos of nothing: https://web.archive.org/web/20210127220744/https://www.courant.com/news/connecticut/hc-xpm-1994-05-21-9405210429-story.html
Pierre’s takes are garbage. He embarrassed himself during Sheng’s interview pretending to be outraged so he could ramble on about who he knows in the business. Like a Canadian Grandpa Simpson