BREAKING: Sharks Acquire Askarov for Edstrom, Vegas 1st-Round Pick

The San Jose Sharks have found their goaltender of the future.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Sharks have acquired top prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators.

Not sure yet all the particulars, but sounds like Yaroslav Askarov is being traded from Nashville to San Jose — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2024

“Yaroslav is a goaltender who has the tools to become an everyday NHL goaltender,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “His ability to position himself effectively, vision, and athletic ability have been on display in the last few seasons, and he is a strong young addition to our goaltending group. We are happy to have him a part of the organization.”

In a six-piece trade, the Sharks are getting the arguable top goaltending prospect in the world Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick (via the Colorado Avalanche), and prospect Nolan Burke for prospects David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona, and a 2025 first-round pick (from the Vegas Golden Knights, top-10 protected).

Per the Sharks, “should the Vegas choice be a Top-10 selection, San Jose will have the choice to transfer either their own first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, or the Vegas selection.”

That 2025 third-rounder is the second acquired by the Sharks in a week, after acquiring the Edmonton Oilers’ to take on Cody Ceci’s contract on Sunday. They now have two third-round picks in the 2025 Draft.

In Edstrom, the Golden Knights’ 2023 first-round pick and the Vegas 2025 first, the San Jose Sharks have essentially traded the return for Tomas Hertl to the Predators for Askarov.