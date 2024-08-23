San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Acquire Askarov for Edstrom, Vegas 1st-Round Pick
The San Jose Sharks have found their goaltender of the future.
According to Elliotte Friedman, the Sharks have acquired top prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators.
Not sure yet all the particulars, but sounds like Yaroslav Askarov is being traded from Nashville to San Jose
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2024
“Yaroslav is a goaltender who has the tools to become an everyday NHL goaltender,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “His ability to position himself effectively, vision, and athletic ability have been on display in the last few seasons, and he is a strong young addition to our goaltending group. We are happy to have him a part of the organization.”
In a six-piece trade, the Sharks are getting the arguable top goaltending prospect in the world Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick (via the Colorado Avalanche), and prospect Nolan Burke for prospects David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona, and a 2025 first-round pick (from the Vegas Golden Knights, top-10 protected).
Per the Sharks, “should the Vegas choice be a Top-10 selection, San Jose will have the choice to transfer either their own first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, or the Vegas selection.”
That 2025 third-rounder is the second acquired by the Sharks in a week, after acquiring the Edmonton Oilers’ to take on Cody Ceci’s contract on Sunday. They now have two third-round picks in the 2025 Draft.
In Edstrom, the Golden Knights’ 2023 first-round pick and the Vegas 2025 first, the San Jose Sharks have essentially traded the return for Tomas Hertl to the Predators for Askarov.
It’s a bit rich for me. I don’t mind Chrona goibg but Edstrom AND tye VGK 1st? Would grade this a B at best. There’s a lot of uncertainty around Askarov, and much like the Ceci trade, it feels like relative bargaining position of the trade partner isn’t being leveraged. We’ll see but I’m not over the moon about this.
This is way more palatable trade than some suggested trades I’ve seen the past few days: musty and Vegas first, muk kostin and Vegas first, etc.
Certainly could have been worse. As far as big swings go, I’m just more interested in D than G. I’d love to be wrong, likely will be.
I’m betting there were a lot more suitors for Askarov than Ceci.
Yep to the last sentence, pretty much a Hertl for Askarov swap. Can’t help but be excited about this. Hope he gets the majority of the starts this season. Wonder what they do with Vanecek/Blackwood, figure one of them is out the door barring a preseason injury.
More likely one is trade bait at the deadline, since with Chrona gone, Askarov is likely the Cuda starter (with the promise of callups and promotion). I’m hoping he’s not completely unwilling to play in the AHL, and that it was more the lack of a longterm future than immediate NHL time. He still needs seasoning by most accounts.
Chill. This is a long term play. Askerov is the future. He wanted out of Nashville to secure a NHL job. That was probably part of the stipulation of coming. Blackwood or the other goalie is out at deadline. This is the first legit goalie prospect we have ever had. Say what you want, but we Fed up trading kipper. Nabby was a regular season stud and couldn’t handle the playoff pressure. Niemi was a bust and jones got hot. We have always had issues with getting the series changing saves when we needed them the most. I will take… Read more »
Ever? You must be young. I remember when SJ was a goalie factory. Nabby, Kipper and Toskala were all on the same team at one point.
Also your recollection of Nabby in the playoffs is dumb. Nabby never lost a series where the Sharks averaged scoring more than 2 goals a game. Problem was never Nabby, it was scoring depth.
Didn’t we give up kipprosoff for a 2? And he got in a couple playoff games for us and stood on his head. I guess a 1 doesn’t have the same value it did 20 years ago.
The 2nd became Vlasic. Kipper was drafted with a 2nd I believe and Sutter knew about him from when he was Sharks coach. I can’t remember if Kipper played any playoff games for the Sharks but you could be right.
I’m talking about the immediate timing here, I do think one of Vanecek or Blackwood is traded, but not until after the season starts.
I imagine unless Blackwood or Vancek get moved before the start of the season he’s the Cuda starter that gets called up for injuries.
One or both of those goalies may be gone at trade deadline he’ll be pulled up at that point.
Next season he’ll likely platoon with a Veteran as the 1B until he outplays the other goalie and earns the starter roll.
There’s a much clearer path to the NHL than with Nashville. He has to battle Wedgewood for a back-up roll over the next two years then Saros through 2033 to be a 1A or starter.
I do wonder if Askarov is an anti-AHL in 2025 guy or his stance was more of a “I have no path to getting regular NHL playing time here, I want out”. If it’s the second one, than maybe he’d be willing to start out the year with the Barracuda, and then he becomes 1a when one of Blackwood/Vanecek gets moved. I’m sure it will be explained to Askarov that barring injury or some truly terrible play, the 2026 goalie job is his.
Don’t be surprised if this kid takes the #1 job in training camp and never lets go. Vanacek has no track record in SJ so if one of the veterans gets waived it’ll likely be him. My bet would be they carry 3 to start the season until they can show Vanacek is healthy then trade him. A tandem moving forward of Blackwood and Askarov would be spectacular.
We are so back! For all the haters out there saying askerov this and that… Scared Money Don’t Make Money!
W.
Well that’s more than I wanted to them to spend but they must believe this kid is going to be a very good to elite #1 netminder so I can live with that. Hope Vegas doesn’t go in the toilet this season. At least they kept all the draft picks I really like. Shame they could have dumped Bords for a 3rd or 4th back.
Missed the stipulation on the 1st, good move by Grier. Would be awesome if the Sharks somehow make the playoffs and Vegas wins the lottery! 😜🤣🤣
It’s more than I wanted to spend as well, but likely the 1st is somewhere in the 20s and how many top prospect forwards do we need, when we have no top goaltending prospects (assuming they have one now)? Maybe Nash said Musty and a 3rd, or Edstrom and a 1st? Which would you choose?
Definitely keep musty over Edstrom. The 1st is probably the price to outbid other teams.
You know I’m a Bordeleau fan, but I think he’s in an awkward phase as a prospect where he’ll only really gain trade value if he plays NHL games and plays well. It would be great if he does, and could serve as the centerpiece to bring in a defenseman.
I’m totally down with that. Just to clarify, I only want to move Bords because of what he seems to be now. I would love nothing better than to be proven wrong and he turns into a short king. I’m all for having an embarrassment of riches. That being said, there are only so many roster spots and I think it’s a hard road for him to beat out the majority of the guys projected for the NHL right now.
This is an if trade but if Askarov turns out to be a true #1 and you go into a rebuild and trade an oft injured 2C (on a good team) for #1 goalie for the next decade that’s a freaking win. Plus you too-10 protect one of your first round picks in the process? This is a SLAM DUNK.
Obviously an * with the if but this is a solid trade.
GMMG Should be referred to as Big D MG with all these moves.
Do we move a goalie now? Blackwood or Vanacek?
I think they’ll send Vanacek to the AHL at the end of camp. No one will claim him.
Great trade give up a prospect who was who’s up side is a solid 2way 3rd line center and a more than likely late 1st round Vegas pick for maybe the top goalie prospect in the world who’s on the cusp or possibly ready now!…Great trade
Mike Grier: Go Big or Go Home! Love this move. Askerov is a legit high level goalie prospect and potential future top 10 keeper in the league. Giving up a future 3rd line center and dice roll 1st rounder was a great move. I was holding out hope that the Vegas pick would be top 10 this year since they are an injury or two away from cratering but the odds of that are about as good as them being a top 5 team in the league and the pick being marginally better than a 2nd rounder. Mike Grier is… Read more »
From Jesse Granger of The Athletic:
Hell yeah!
I agree 100%. MG is doing a good job of getting people excited for the year. If he’s as good as advertised I see him playing back up by year end!!! Man I’m so pumped for the year
Still a bit in shock to be honest! As excited as I am for Askarov, I do want to acknowledge that its a bummer to see Edstrom and Chrona go. We had Edstrom for less than 6 months but I really thought he could be a good Shark someday. Still we used one of our strengths to shore up a major weakness and you can’t ask for more than that! Also, when the Hertl trade happened and people hemmed and hawed a bit about the 3rds being added it was Sheng who pointed out that 3rds are easy to get… Read more »
Will he report to the Cuda knowing he is not blocked long term, and could be up by trade deadline? Will whatever pick we send be 20th or above? If the answer to both those questions are yes, I think this is a big win :).
Great deal, Giving up a middle to low round 1st and a prospect that’s not on the Cuda or Sharks this year for the top Goalie not in the NHL is what I’d expect. Getting a 3rd on top of it and a Forward prospect is the “fleecing” Greer got what he wanted for the expected trade value and squeezed another pick and prospect out of the deal. For Nashville getting that 1st is key. They have three 1sts that can be used as bullets before the trade deadline to get players they need. They’re all in for the next… Read more »
Nashville suddenly has a lot of cap room. I bet they trade a 1st for something they need.
Love the trade – I do wonder if this potentially opens the door for Afansayev to return? They are basically best friends.
Oh really? That would be awesome. Not sure he can get out of his KHL contract this year though. Maybe next?
A great move. A young highly rated Goalie who, if talent proves out, can be a reasonable multi year extension early and did not cost Bystedt, Musty or Haltunnen.
As I am reading, we are giving up a guy who scored 19 pts last year in the SHL, and a likely late first rd pick, for the #1 goalie prospect in the world? Can’t wait to hear the armchair GMs on this. This is what I like about MG, that clearly separates him from his predecessor; he does not fall in love or navel gaze at his past decisions. Edstrom and Emberson are cases in point. MG sees a good deal and makes it happen, so what if he drafted them or made a deal that acquired them.
We just traded for the top goalie prospect outside the NHL… That is all.
Steep price, but all things considered I feel like Grier played this really well. He gets one of the top two goalie prospects in the game without giving up anything other than redundant assets. He doesn’t give up any prospects close to contributing at the NHL level. And he protects the Vegas pick, which just gives me so much joy because it means we retain our additional incentive to root against that horrible franchise. I also like the aggressive posture Grier is taking. He brought in two players over the last two weeks, and in both deals included players at… Read more »
Very good distinction and hopefully being past throwing shit at the wall. I mean really we couldn’t have asked for a better result at this point. Think about where this team was the day Grier took over to today…. Its just crazy. If they make the playoffs this year I think he has to be up for GM of the year and Wario would have to be up for coach of the year.
With the Celebrini comparisons to Crosby, and now with this trade, I can’t help but feel there are some comparisons to the Pittsburgh rebuild in the mid-2000s – that kind of started off with drafting MAF I think. They got their long-term (quality) starting goalie, they got two cornerstone centers to build around over the next few drafts in Malkin and Crosby. I think their long time PP quarterback Letang was selected in the same draft as Crosby. Depth 3rd line center in Staal a year or two later. If (and it’s really a huge Godzilla sized IF), the Sharks… Read more »
I guess D Wilson called Mike and told him to make sure the 1 has top ten protection.
Sharks just extended Askarov:
25-26: $1.7M Salary & $200K Signing Bonus
26-27: $2.1M Salary
Kudos to Sheng, who has been on this story well before it went down. Whatever was in the wind, he certainly caught it. As for the trade, don’t count me among the admirers. The history of talented goalies gone wrong is way too long. Corey Schneider was great, for a short period. Carey Price was fantastic, got a huge deal and became both very expensive and unreliable. MacKenzie Blackwood looked like a long-term winner for the Devils, and a couple years later, he wasn’t. I keep coming back to Drew Remenda, who spoke about never sighing a goalie to a… Read more »
Would you rather he sat on his hands and waited? For what exactly, since evaluating goalies is so fickle?
You can look at the data yourself.
Cup winning goalies often come in unexpected ways. Elite goalies often come in unexpected ways. This is the same GM who got rid of Adin Hill for a 4th (iirc) and less than a year later, Hill was the Cup-winning netminder and 3rd in the Conn Smythe vote.
The Vezina finalists this season were a 2nd rd pick, a 5th rd pick and a guy who went undrafted.
Its just a very hard to position to predict. As Remenda indicates, this is not the position to spend up for.
Not many goalies are drafted in the early rounds. That is true. It is hard to project many of them. That said, you are picking and choosing “data” to make it appear as though the position is completely random. Sure this year’s Vezina finalists were “a 2nd rd pick, a 5th rd pick and a guy who went undrafted” however, you are hiding behind the draft picks position and not their names to tweak things to your narative. Yeah, Connor Hellebuyck was a 5th round pick. But he also has been a Vezina finalist 4 times since 2018. In the… Read more »
Bobs was traded from the team that signed him.
Price was great and once he couldn’t stay healthy, it was major drain on the franchise. Injury risk is a big issue with goalies
Cam Ward had a pretty average career, but caught lightning in his rookie season and their Cup run. He made it bak to the playoffs just one more time in his career
Rask was really good. So was Fleury. So is Vasilevksiy.
Its an odds thing. He might turn out good, but things go awry with goalies all the time.
Hill had a fantastic D and O to play behind him the year he won cup. last year his stats were barely better than with the sharks 2.66 vs 2.71 GAA and .906 vs .909 S% and he sorta lost his 1a status. Sure goalies come from unexpected places, but that is often the team and not the goalie. You are purposefully ignoring those fantastic goalies that carried their teams. You sound like the people all excited about Nemo! He came from unexpected place, but that chi team could have won cup with blackwood too. Sorta back handed comment about… Read more »
I’m a full member of the the goalies are voodoo club. Plenty of goalies do come from unexpected places. Lots of well-regarded goalie prospects don’t make it.
Niemi had a great series against the Sharks in the playoffs, and a so-so rest of the playoffs. Martin Jones played well for a couple season, had some terrific work in the playoffs. Sharks gave up a first for him, thought they had a really good goalie for the long run. Didn’t work out that way.
The fact you mention Carey Price as unreliable shows you are unserious. He had 10 years with over 40 starts and 20 wins. He had 7 years in the 60 start range with 5 of those years having 34+ wins. He was a career .917 goalie with a 2.51 GA. Sure his last two years were injury plagued in his age 33 and 34 seasons but prior to that he consistently played in 40-60 games except during the lockout year. His giant 8 year contract was signed when he was already 31 and had 11 years in the league as… Read more »
It could work out great. I’d have preferred the Shark take their chances with that VGK pick.
I won’t argue Price had some really great seasons and at his best, which was often, he was the best in the biz. He made his whole team better because they played with a different confidence when he was out there. But he had a bunch of seasons where he played intermittently. Saw him play at Bell center, spoke with Habs fans about him — and they had the same issue. He’s great when he plays. But they couldn’t count on him.
I’d have loved to have kept the Vegas FRP, but really, I don’t think this is an overpay by any means. Askarov has long been considered one of if not the best goalie prospect in the world. Personally I’d rather take a chance on a highly rated goalie prospect like Askarov than hope we find a goalie that will seemingly come out of nowhere and carry us through the playoffs. Regardless, there’s a long way to go before we can judge this trade. Who that Vegas FRP ends up being, what kind of career that player and Edstrom and Askarov… Read more »
It’s a good thing Grier hasn’t signed him to a long term contract, right? Grier has in fact stated more than once he’s not signing any long term contracts. Nothing over 4 years, right?
Let Askarov play his two years, and see where he stands. Maybe Grier decides he won’t sign him long term or to an AAV that’s immovable.
don’t pay up would include not giving up too much potential in the draft, not just long term deals. I’d have rather taken the shot at VGS having a poor season and getting another very high pick.
If there were comparable comments made about a d-man,I’d be good with this trade.
I’m also a believer that the VGK pick is going to be a lot closer to the top 15 than the bottom 15 this year. That said, draft picks are potential. Askarov is well developed potential. So he is more valuable than a first right now. Not as much as someone that had already made it, but still more so than in-named future prospect. MG struck while the iron was hot. His play to this point has him on track to realize his first round potential. So with your logic you should be happy they traded for a 22 year… Read more »
Super happy with this trade. Another huge hole plugged is our system.
In a little over 2-years GMMG has added to our prospect pool:
Cellibrini
Smith
Musty
Askarov
Hulltunen
Igor
Graf
Dickerson
Thrun
Muk
Leon
Cags
Thompson
Bystedt
Havilet
Lund
Wetsch
Svoboda
AND MANY MORE
And shed a ton of long term contracts.
Impressive!
Askarov is now our #3 ranked prospect behind only Celebrini and Smith. We got him with a bottom 6 potential prospect and a 3rd rd pick for a 3rd line center prospect and a probable late 1st rounder. This was a steal.
Depending whose list you are looking at he is either the #1 or #2 goalie prospect in the league right now (Jesper Wallstedt is the other) and a consensus Top 10 overall prospect.
SO HAPPY WITH. My list though is not in any ranking order I was listing of the top of my head. Very impressive first 2-years for GMMG IMO.
2026/27 This team should start showing its potential and be fun/great for a long time.
Don’t forget eric pohlkamp a still in the 5th round
You got to let assets go to make a trade like this!! And whoa is this a slam dunk. I only had edstrom as a bottom six guy similar to Bysedt. I am not mad at all. I think MG is doing a GREAT job right now. I am impressed
I love this, even if I feel might be a tad more than wanted to give up, but that could be price to out bid. Also that feeling is mitigated by the protected Knights pick. Going to forgo scenarios and wait to see if we get that discussion come draft time. I am a Chrona fan so that is part of the feeling. I think have to go for it when a top prospect in same class as wolf and Jasper, comes available as a rebuilding team with no real goalie prospects. Especially with log jam of forwards and centers.… Read more »