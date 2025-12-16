Askarov Shares Thoughtful Reason Why He Bonded With Cooley (+)

Every few weeks, goaltender Devin Cooley’s mantra, which we first learned when he was with the San Jose Sharks, goes viral.

“Nothing matters. Nobody cares. We’re all going to die.”

But before he was with the San Jose Sharks and his current team, the Calgary Flames – where he’s now selling merchandise with his iconic phrase on it, with the proceeds going to Parachutes for Pets – Devin Cooley played two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals, the second of which was alongside current San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

That same thoughtfulness informed Cooley’s relationship with Askarov.

During that 2022-23 season, Cooley played 26 games at a .909 Save %, while Askarov saw 48 games with a .911 Save %.

Askarov was just 20, playing in his first season of North American hockey.

And Cooley, 25 at the time, clicked right away with the Russian youngster, despite Askarov’s inability to speak English.

Askarov said he appreciated how patient Cooley was with him early on – and still is.

“Not every guy’s like that. Because some guys just don’t give a fuck about how quick you speak, or how slow you speak, especially it’s not my first language,” Askarov said. “The first couple years, it’s hard to explain something, and it usually takes time. Some guys just go away, but he’s been the type of guy [who waits], and I respect it.”

Cooley didn’t let any language barrier get in the way of connecting with his goalie partner, something he said he always tries to do because, “No one really understands goalies like other goalies.”

“(Askarov) and I just really hit it off in Milwaukee,” Devin Cooley told San Jose Hockey Now in November. “He’s a really funny guy, and when he came, he barely spoke English. He was just the kid and we just really hit it off, and we really bonded.”

Both members of Milwaukee’s former tandem are enjoying their best showings in the NHL this season.

With the Calgary Flames, Cooley has backed up fellow Northern California-born Dustin Wolf en route to a .914 Save % through 12 games, while Askarov has laid his claim to the San Jose Sharks’ starting goalie position. Askarov leads rookie goaltenders with a .902 Save %, and is tied for first with 11 wins.

So what is Askarov’s favorite thing about his old goaltending partner?

He fits the goaltender mold…like Askarov?

“Goalie, crazy guy,” Askarov laughed.