Askarov Shares 2 Reasons for Recent Success (+)

CALGARY — Yaroslav Askarov just had to take a breath. Literally.

Much was expected from the 2020 No. 11 pick, going into the 2025-26 campaign. There were expectations that the top prospect, acquired from the Nashville Predators in the summer of 2024 for the equivalent of two first-round picks, would be ready to step in immediately as the San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 goalie.

Instead, veteran Alex Nedeljkovic earned the opening night nod over the 23-year-old. And Askarov struggled all month, going 1-4-1 with a 4.69 GAA and .844 Save % in October. Per Evolving Hockey, his -3.41 Goals Saved Above Expected was ninth-worst in the NHL (of 65 goalies).

The young Russian looked shellshocked after a couple losses, and admitted, “I was stuck with myself as well. Still no idea what’s [going on] with me before. I know I wasn’t playing great before.”

What a difference a month makes.

Askarov is 4-0-0 in November with a 1.23 GAA and .963 Save %. His +11.64 GSAx leads the league (of 55 goalies).

Askarov has been, so far this month, arguably the best goalie in the NHL.

“It’s pretty nice to get that feeling back,” Askarov told San Jose Hockey Now.

So what’s helped Askarov find his game? The answer might just be as simple as taking a deep breath.