Preview/Lines #23: Could Askarov’s November Be Best Goaltending Month in Sharks’ History?

Could Yaroslav Askarov’s November be the best month of goaltending…in San Jose Sharks’ history?

Askarov is 6-1-0 with a .952 Save %.

According to Evolving Hockey, Askarov’s +15.02 Goals Saved Above Expected leads the NHL for the month. Basically, GSAx suggests that the 23-year-old has saved 15 more goals than an average goalie in November.

Per Hockey Reference’s Stathead, Askarov is on pace for the best month of goaltending in Sharks’ history.

Here are the best months of goaltending in franchise regular season history by Save %, minimum seven games played.

October: Steve Shields (8-3-1, .943)

November: Askarov (6-0-1, .952)

December: Evgeni Nabokov (6-1-2, .949)

January: Nabokov (9-2-2, .936)

February: Shields (2-2-2, .951)

March: Nabokov (8-1-2, .941)

April: Antti Niemi (8-4-1, .922)

Of course, Askarov’s November isn’t over yet: He’s likely to start against the Boston Bruins this Sunday, and the San Jose Sharks have three more November games after today.

But regardless, Askarov has had a November to remember.

San Jose Sharks (10-9-3)

Yaroslav Askarov should start.

Ryan Warsofsky will discuss other line-up details around 2:30 PM PT.

Boston Bruins (13-10-0)

Here’s how the Bruins lined up on Friday, a 2-1 OT victory over the Los Angeles Kings:

Center Elias Lindholm could return to the line-up today.

San Jose Sharks fan favorite Marco Sturm returns to the Tank as head coach of the Bruins. The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast interviewed Sturm recently, new episode should drop on Monday!

