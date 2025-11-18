How Good Are the Sharks, Really? | Goalie Guru Woodley on Askarov’s Improvement

San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks Ice beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee talk about the resurgent Sharks.

How good are the San Jose Sharks though, really?

We discuss their much-maligned defense, from John Klingberg to Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Kevin Woodley, NHL.com and InGoal Magazine goalie guru, jumps on to discuss Yaroslav Askarov’s improved play. He shares his thoughts about the specifics of why the young San Jose Sharks goalie has been so good in November. He also talks about the underrated Alex Nedeljkovic.

We also debate who’s the San Jose Sharks’ second-best forward, William Eklund or Will Smith. Also, why did the Sharks call up Zack Ostapchuk over the likes of Quentin Musty, Igor Chernyshov, and company?

Speaking of Chernyshov, Keegan focuses on the Russian’s strengths and weaknesses in his prospects focus. He also discusses perhaps the top 2026 Draft power forward, Ethan Belchetz, who has a cool Michael Misa connection.

(00:10:07) What’s up with the San Jose Sharks’ defense? A lot of John Klingberg, Dmitry Orlov, and Shakir Mukhamadullin talk

(00:52:52) Kevin Woodley jumps on to break down why Yaroslav Askarov has improved so much this year

(01:50:02) Who’s the San Jose Sharks’ second-best forward? Why call up Zack Ostapchuk?

(02:24:28) Keegan discusses Igor Chernyshov’s improving game, and where he still has to get better

