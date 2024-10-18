San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #5: Will Smith Scratched for Load Management, Eklund Out With Injury
The San Jose Sharks are making some radical changes to their line-up, after a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
However, the changes don’t appear to be because of the disappointing defeat.
In one surprise, William Eklund, who notched two assists against the Hawks, is out with an upper-body injury, likely day-to-day.
In a bigger surprise, star prospect Will Smith is being sat in the second half of the back-to-back.
“Nothing to do with performance,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “just part of the plan.”
Warsofsky actually said after the Hawks game that was Will Smith’s best game of the season.
Warsofsky was clear to say scratching Will Smith wasn't performance-based.
He said Will played his best game of the year last night: https://t.co/2RJDuyiZp5
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 18, 2024
This appears to be a load management situation, similar to what the Anaheim Ducks did with 2023 No. 3 pick Leo Carlsson last year.
San Jose Sharks (0-2-2)
Mackenzie Blackwood will start.
William Eklund is out with an upper-body injury and Will Smith is being scratched for load management.
Givani Smith and Danil Gushchin are in.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky seemed to have to no interest in sharing lines in his Zoom media availability.
Winnipeg Jets (3-0-0)
Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi
Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton
Perfetti-Namestnikov-Ehlers
Barron-Kupari-Iafallo
Gustafsson
Morrissey-DeMelo
Samberg-Pionk
Fleury-Miller
Stanley-Coghlan
Hellebuyck
Comrie
— Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) October 18, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets is 5 PM PT at Canada Life Centre. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Glad to see the coach making a call to sit out the teenager in a back-to-back situation. I’ve long been an advocate for load management. Not sure why most NHL teams don’t use it. NBA teams figured it out. I’d posted earlier about wanting to see Mackiln play 75 games. The games I’d have had him sit are one of the back-to-back or 3rd game in 4 nights games. A game like this upcoming game vs WPG. Those are the most taxing games and likely the most risky. When I did some research on this a while back, I was… Read more »
I’m betting they would have done the same with Celly too. I think he’s physically more capable of playing the full schedule but it’s good to let them recover and watch a game now and then to see the game from a different view. I don’t think you’re going to get your wish about minutes per game though. As the kids get better I think their minutes will increase. Clearly coach didn’t mind playing Smith 19 minutes in a game where he was playing better.
oops
Sharks are gonna get smoked tonight. There was a lack of talent before. Now they’re playing a good team without Mack, Will, and Eklund. G Smith will be ineffective, Kostin will likely do little and maybe Gush will have the urgency after being scratched. I predict a blowout loss unfortunately.
Many times I’ve watched teams without their star players and expected to get smoked, find a way to rise above.
Maybe. this is a trap game for the Jets though. Sharks will play with more intensity after last nights performance and the Jets might think it’s an easy win and not play hard. You never know.
Its much too soon for this, but it’ll be interesting to track how Will Smith stacks up against the other top 4 forwards from his draft class. Bedard 5gp 7pts +3 Carlsson 3gp 2pts +2 Fantilli 4gp 2pts -1 Smith 4gp 0pts -2 Michkov 4gp 4pts -5 I’ll note all 4 of Michkov’s points are PP points Grier’s longer-term success in San Jose will come largely from his ability to hit on his draft picks, especially the ones with elite potential. He’s (hopefully) going to run out of premium picks (ie, Sharks stop being a last place team) in a… Read more »
I agree, but the comparison is slightly apples to oranges since the first three you listed are in their second seasons now. The Michkov comparison is interesting but from what Sheng has shared previously, Michkov might not have ever come over to play for SJ.
While I understand the argument of Michkov staying in Russia longer or just flat out refusing to play if he was drafted by SJ, it still would have been a huge asset for the team on the trade market.
Except it wouldn’t have been a huge asset if the kid was already determined to choose his location.
There’s no perfect comparison in the shorter term. But there are a couple of notable items. One was the 3 game win streak late in 2023 which put the Sharks into the 4th overall spot and essentially precluded the chance to get a top 3 pick. And then there was the Smith over Michkov call.
These twists and turns, some seemingly small at the time, have substantial impact.
We may never know if there was even a choice between Smith & Michkov. Reports said he never met with the Sharks or a few other teams. Can’t keep complaining and comparing these 2. It’s like complaining that you didn’t marry Jennifer Aniston. She was never an option. 😜🤣
The Michkov situation was always going to be an extortion grift by the KHL/Russian Mob. Every team knew if you wanted him “earlier” than his prohibitive KHL contract allowed, then certain “conditions” would need to be met. Philly paid them a reported $4M and suddenly he’s here. SJ I don’t think was ever willing to play that game, and have another Zyuzin situation where he disappears for a month and winds up in Brighton Beach. I worry about similar situations with our current Russian players as well. I hope their fathers don’t end up like Michkov’s. Look it up.
I guarantee zyuzin never entered the conversation. They clearly have no issue taking on Russians. A bunch of the best prospects are Russian right now.
Yes, much too soon. Check back in 2 years. Even if the points aren’t equal, Smith is a center. If he ends up a 2C on a contender that’s more valuable than the majority of scoring wingers.