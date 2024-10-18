Preview/Lines #5: Will Smith Scratched for Load Management, Eklund Out With Injury

The San Jose Sharks are making some radical changes to their line-up, after a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

However, the changes don’t appear to be because of the disappointing defeat.

In one surprise, William Eklund, who notched two assists against the Hawks, is out with an upper-body injury, likely day-to-day.

In a bigger surprise, star prospect Will Smith is being sat in the second half of the back-to-back.

“Nothing to do with performance,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “just part of the plan.”

Warsofsky actually said after the Hawks game that was Will Smith’s best game of the season.

Warsofsky was clear to say scratching Will Smith wasn't performance-based. He said Will played his best game of the year last night: https://t.co/2RJDuyiZp5 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 18, 2024

This appears to be a load management situation, similar to what the Anaheim Ducks did with 2023 No. 3 pick Leo Carlsson last year.

San Jose Sharks (0-2-2)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start.

William Eklund is out with an upper-body injury and Will Smith is being scratched for load management.

Givani Smith and Danil Gushchin are in.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky seemed to have to no interest in sharing lines in his Zoom media availability.

Winnipeg Jets (3-0-0)

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Ehlers

Barron-Kupari-Iafallo

Gustafsson Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Fleury-Miller

Stanley-Coghlan Hellebuyck

Comrie — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) October 18, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets is 5 PM PT at Canada Life Centre. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.