Misa Wins It 2-1 in OT!

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Winnipeg Jets into SAP Center.

Will Smith and Michael Misa scored, and the Sharks win it 2-1 in OT.

Period 1

Barron goal: Oof. Wonder if Nedeljkovic would like that back, but it also was a clear-cut 2-on-1. Mukhamadullin couldn’t keep it in, then lost the center drive Jet, who made it a 2-on-1. Barron was the wide man.

6 in: Graf NZ pass to Kurashev isn’t handled, dangerous spot to turn it over, but credit to Graf, on his horse, backchecks earnestly and gets it out again.

8 in: Love that from Mukhamadullin. Coming up the ice, scanning, had an easier forehand pass option in Misa, but he skates it up more, sees Eklund roaring up the ice on the left side, requires a Mukhamadullin backhand, which he lays with speed into Eklund’s speed. Patience and vision and execution. Big Hellebuyck save, he’s bedeviled Eklund so far today.

Looks like Orlov and Klingberg have switched PP units, otherwise units same.

8 left: Mukhamadullin skated his way out of forecheck pressure, looked a little awkward, a place where he’s skated himself into trouble in the past, but got out of it there, no issue.

6 left: On one hand, Celebrini had just drawn the penalty, and PP2 deserves a start here and there. And off the draw, PP2 kept the puck in the zone for almost two minutes. But no real high-danger chances and the Jets PK managed to keep Celebrini off the ice for an entire power play. No commentary here, PP2 did its job, just not how you’d draw it up. Certainly want better looks at least though.

3 left: Good read by Dickinson to sniff out drop pass on Jets 2-on-2 rush, cover up Desharnais shot that got blocked and led to counterattack.

Sherwood penalty: Respect what Sherwood is trying to do, get into Hellebuyck’s kitchen, but that’s a bad penalty in this spot, down one, period where you probably should have the lead with the 5-on-5 chances and two punchless power plays.

Jets will have 1:09 of their PP to start second, but nice job by Wennberg-Graf to get it out and kill time.

Period 2

Out of the box, Sherwood has it, coming down right lane, tries the cross-slot pass to Graf, turnover. Tough pass, Sherwood too far to shoot there, sure, but maybe want him to drive the net more.

3 in: Until the errant pass to Toffoli at the end, really good Eklund shift. All over puck, quicker than Stanley to it on forecheck, all the things you want to see from him.

Mukhamadullin penalty: Nedeljkovic has made some big stops to keep it 1-0.

7 in: Good read by Mukhamadullin to stop Jets defenseman attack.

9 in: Like that work rate from Misa, takes it from Connor in NZ.

9 left: Like that Misa shift, 200 feet, game is growing.

8 left: Sharks lurking in OZ, but they gotta get some chances. Close, but not testing Hellebuyck. One thing I should note about Smith, he is one of the few Sharks who can play close to a Celebrini-like pace. See that consistently. Underrated reason why they staple the two together.

4 left: Looks like Graf moved up to Celebrini line, Sherwood with Wennberg haha.

FWIW I don't think they want to break up the Misa line, that's been their best line this afternoon, so doesn't leave Warsofsky lots of options. It's pretty much promote Kurashev or Graf. Wennberg line pretty quiet today too. Just amusing sequence of events — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 1, 2026

3 left: Nice bounce stretch pass, Klingberg to Graf, leads to Klingberg point shot, last San Jose Sharks shot in a while.

1 left: Tough luck for the rook. Misa slips with the puck as Sharks trying to form attack triangle, after big Eklund forecheck puck win. Misa looks discouraged by that, he may have got a little excited with the forming attack. Went too fast there, normal rookie thing, he’ll learn. Have really liked his game overall tonight.

Period 3

Desharnais hits Kurashev with a nice stretch pass for a breakaway. Then Celebrini skates through on a rush chance, denied (again) by Hellebuyck. San Jose Sharks flying out of a cannon to start the period.

Smith goal: Fans are going to have a field day with Warsofsky for this one lol. TBH though, I give Warsofsky credit for not getting too tied into however he really thinks about the so-called GrillMack line. He’s right, their public analytics are relatively poor, and fans probably overrating the line. But he’s the one who put Graf back on the top line. I liked Sherwood with WillMack yesterday, but they weren’t doing anything in the second period. Personally, I’m not a big believer in either line, they’ve got their strengths and flaws. Also, WillMack is cute, but GrillMack is not a great line name, it sounds like something from Traeger.

6 in: Smith defensive backcheck, stops up the drop pass.

Earlier observation, Ostapchuk nice size and speed load carrying the puck out, but he could use one go-to move to beat the F1. He’s all straight-ahead locomotive. If he does that, with the rest of his game, he’s got a decade in this league.

Kurashev penalty: He doesn’t like it, tough timing too. Remenda says bad call, DeMelo just loses balance. Early in kill, love Ferraro read, gets in front of Vilardi net front, takes the pass away. Jets too deliberate on PP, big kill.

8 left: That Smith rush PP chance, brilliant Celebrini pass, example of Smith able to play at Mack’s speed. Looks like Toffoli and Sherwood flip-flopped on PP1.

4 left: Klingberg got smoked there, huge Nedeljkovic save on Barron shortie breakaway.

OT

Wennberg-Celebrini-Orlov to start.