Winless Through 5: Jets Strafe Sharks 8-3

The San Jose Sharks visit Canada Life Centre to take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Tyler Toffoli and Luke Kunin and Fabian Zetterlund scored, but the Sharks got strafed by the Jets 8-3. They’re now 0-3-2.

Period 1

Morrissey goal: Seeing eye shot through Grundstrom screen. Sharks’ third line actually had a decent shift and pressure, maybe you want Blackwood to pick that up.

Ehlers goal: Remenda points out that Vilardi step toward the net that collapses the 3-on-5 defense on him, then he finds Ehlers. But that’s skill too, that’s still a snipe from distance. Kind of talent that the Sharks don’t have a lot of yet.

San Jose Sharks, once again, don’t have much of a forecheck. Too much one and done.

Toffoli goal: Brilliant power play shot-pass by Walman to Toffoli. Walman-Gushchin-Granlund-Toffoli-Wennberg was PP1.

8 left: Sloppy between Dellandrea and Grundstrom, supposed to advance from neutral zone in, but Dellandrea pass ahead of Grundstrom, who’s headed for bench. San Jose Sharks team not in sync.

Ehlers goal: Granlund turnover on entry, then you want a save from Blackwood there, but you don’t get it.

3 left: Goodrow kills a lot of PK time with passbacks.

Iafallo goal: Sharks’ penalty kill has lost its luster. Long shot looks like it might get deflected. Warsofsky hates this, but how can you not go into the room and hang your head and think not again?

Does Vanecek come out for the second?

Period 2

Connor goal: Goodrow heels a pass on entry, San Jose Sharks had a possible attack, goes the other way, Sharks looking around, Connor snipes it. One bad play leads to another. Jets having too much fun. Vanecek comes in.

2 in: Kunin with a big shot block. He’s still competing.

Goodrow passes it up the middle in DZ blind…to a Jet. Don’t know if he expected a Shark to be there, someone missed where they were supposed to be, because that looked very bad.

This looks like…last year’s Sharks.

6 in: Ferraro makes a good one-on-one play defensively, gives it to Rutta, who can only get it out, give it up. Not blaming Rutta, but that’s why you want a mix of styles, a puckmover with Ferraro and Rutta each, instead of them together. The Sharks don’t have a ton of options, to be granted. But that sequence shows the mix that doesn’t work there.

Sharks resembling the Simpsons meme, “Stop! Stop! He’s already dead”. Jets 8-0 shots through seven minutes.

8 in: Zetterlund forecheck leads to Rutta shot, first offensive pulse by team this period.

Kunin goal: Nice pass by Grundstrom. Walman had done a good job on the shift, swashbuckling by himself into zone. A couple good shifts in a row.

Granlund penalty: He’s had a tough game but maybe all the Sharks have. Turn over high in OZ, goes back instead of forward with puck, Jets counterattack, Granlund hustles back to negate, but goes too far.

5 left: Gushchin, Thrun have a good offensive zone shift. Leads to a power play. Gushchin sure with the puck, Thrun attacking down low.

4 left: Like that cross-slot pass from Gushchin to Granlund, he feinted one way, fit it in a tight space. Good couple shifts by Gushchin, hopefully something that he can build on.

Thrun-Goodrow-Kostin-Kunin-Zetterlund follow on the power play.

Period 3

6 in: Not to pick on him, but that’s a frustrating DZ turnover by Kostin. In corner, hopefully he can protect at least, but soft backhand pass that misses mark, turnover. You want protection or better execution there.

7 in: Sturm gets stood up by the 6-foot-5 Lowry. Don’t see Sturm get stood up a lot.

Perfetti goal: Pure skill there. Three power play goals allowed.

Zetterlund goal: Good Ceci and Thrun hustle to make sure Jets don’t advance puck, finds Grunlund, who sets up the 2-on-1. Zetterlund makes no mistake. To Fabian’s credit, he’s doing a lot with not so much offensive opportunity (until tonight) this year.

Perfetti goal: Ehlers and Perfetti on a third line, that’s how much forward talent they have. But San Jose Sharks really have to look themselves in the mirror.

Namestnikov goal: Shark legend with a four-point night.