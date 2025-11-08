San Jose Sharks
Sharks at .500! Down Jets 2-1
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Winnipeg Jets into SAP Center.
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith scored, and the Sharks win 2-1.
Period 1
Fan just shouted, “What the fuck?” at that Macklin Celebrini move, feinting that he was going high, then leaving two Jets stranded as he attacked slot.
3 in: Good San Jose Sharks start, but Scheifele draws a hold on Liljegren.
4 in: How did that not go in? Gotta watch that replay, Jets had pile-up on open side of net, so I thought.
5 in: Mukhamadullin misses a clear-cut PK, bad, but makes up for it by tying up Iafallo who looks like he’s got an open net.
As Jets PP ends, great example of Orlov patience with puck, Celebrini gets it to him, Jets swarm Orlov, no panic, no glass and out, he stands strong, gets it to next man.
8 in: Liljegren fumbles it on blueline, Jets race out for short-handed breakaway, but Nedeljkovic has got it.
9 in: Woof. San Jose Sharks blow a four-minute power play. Klingberg shanks a point shot, Jets race out, Celebrini makes it 2-on-2, but a third Jet beats everyone up ice it looks like, and Ned makes a big save on the one-timer.
10 in: Best chance for the Sharks comes after the power play, Skinner makes a behind-the-back centering pass to Gaudette, but Hellebuyck stretches out for a jaw-dropping pad save.
9 left: Good Cardwell backcheck in NZ, wins the puck.
8 left: Liljegren has been put in tough spots, but not his finest game so far this season. Puck squirts to him in front, he doesn’t get good wood on it, Vilardi pounces, Ned stays strong for faceoff.
Morrissey goal: But on ensuing OZ faceoff, Morrissey rifles it from point. Goes clean, I think, but there was a lot of traffic. Little plays matter.
Celebrini goal: But they kind of don’t when you got Celebrini. Off on a breakaway, he fights off a Morrissey stick check that forces him to backhand, still outstretches to put it past Hellebuyck. Marvelous Toffoli lead pass.
5 left: Goodrow, then Klingberg frustrate the Jets breakout, Sharks take back puck eventually. That’s what you want to see consistently, make life hell for the opposition attack.
3 left: Big DZ faceoff coming up. Especially Wennberg on Vilardi, Orlov on everybody, great battle shift against Scheifele line. Actually no Jets chances on the shift, but eventually Orlov ices it. Good hard-nosed ground game there from both sides, which isn’t something that the San Jose Sharks could do so capably in recent years.
Period 2
4 in: Can’t fall too in love with the give it to Macklin in NZ, watch him go. Especially if you mismanage puck. Not sure if it was bad bounce, but Toffoli NZ pass misses streaking Celebrini. Jets set up shop down low, not sure how, but Toews gets on wrong side of Mukhamadullin, Jets chance.
5 in: Feel like Kurashev might be talked to about being a little too unselfish tonight? Forcing passes that aren’t really there, I think.
6 in: That’s a nice, patient up-the-ice exchange between Celebrini and Toffoli. Jets deflect shot out.
9 in: Love that shift from Dellandrea and company. Fast, physical, running over Jets. Cardwell and Skinner in on it too.
8 left: Gorgeous cross-slot pass from Kurashev to Orlov almost connects. Bit of a track meet now…but that’s what the San Jose Sharks want?
7 left: Outstanding Klingberg to Skinner pass. That’s high-end.
4 left: Fans applaud Sharks. They’re playing with so much speed, Hellebuyck almost made a puckhandling gaffe. They’re FUN.
3 left: Celebrini just did outstanding job on entry, three Jets closing in, to keep it alive to Cardwell. He knew Cardwell was there, that’s vision. Then Cardwell popped a pass over the Klingberg. So a dead-in-the-water one-and-done play became something else simply because of Celebrini. Part of his recent superstar surge, puck management has improved to adequate, at least.
2 left: Huge save by Hellebuyck, unforced Jets fumble, Dellandrea pounces on it, tries a backhand move, big pad.
1 left: Little smart play from Celebrini, seconds until horn, puck in DZ corner, Lowry chasing, Celebrini just chilling, basically drifting into corner, soft legal pick.
Period 3
1 in: Skinner gets caught cruising with puck in slot in front of his goalie, worst place for it. Turnover, Jets miss shot. Don’t think that one will go over well with coaches.
2 in: Like Kurashev putting his head down, driving the net there.
6 in: Beaut Toffoli stationary pass into Celebrini with speed down slot.
Then puck out, but quick Liljegren to Toffoli to Smith to Celebrini for an in-tight breakaway. Hellebuyck!
Nedeljkovic penalty: Looks like Ferraro to far up the ice with a pinch, misses, and Jets enter 2-on-1, causing Nedeljkovic to go for the big gamble on a Jet driving net. Big kill upcoming.
7 in: Goodrow breakaway on kill, big stop. But other end, Vilardi goes to box. Ferraro gives Goodrow an atta boy as they change.
Smith goal: Attack started with brilliant Smith drop entry pass to Celebrini, caught the fans and Jets by surprise, I think, so well disguised. Then Celebrini actually forces the play, loses it, but Kurashev jumps on to claim, nice move behind the net to find Smith, pretty pass into Celebrini in slot. Save, Smith gets the garbage.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
The Sharks are finally GOOD!! This feel amazing! Shout-out to all the Sharks fans who religiously watch the games, and stayed supportive during these last few seasons of losing hockey. You all you know who you are!
Now we can just pretend the last 5 years never happened 😀
What last 5 years?
Exactly!
No, seriously, fans really need to remember that teardown/rebuild actually does work. There is no Smith, Celebrini, Dickenson, Mukh, or Askarov without tearing the roster down completely. Yeah you’re tanking to get Celebrini, but you’re also accruing the picks and prospects go build the supporting cast.
I’m not saying it was people here, who are mostly well-informed fans. But on social media and other web sites, a lot of fans crapped on Grier’s every move even up to this season.
It’s not mission accomplished. But there is clearly progress. His plan is working.
There’s been plenty of shitting on Grier here since he became GM. Less so parts of last year and obviously right now. People weren’t happy when he dumped Hertl and Zetts in particular.
It hasn’t been talked about much but Goodrow looks so much better this year than last. Don’t know if it was the full offseason or better attitude towards being on the Sharks but he’s looked like a great 4th liner again this year.
I vaguely recall reading he worked a lot on his skating in the off-season.
Yup, he talked about having a full off season to prepare with no playoffs.
Sheng said during a postgame interview with him a couple weeks ago that he looked quicker and asked him if he felt quicker and he definitely perked up when Shang said that, you could tell he appreciated the it.
seems he lost some weight in a good way
It’s probably both. I like to think Reaves presence, and Goodrow’s past experience playing with him in New York, motivates him to be the best 4th liner he can be
Listening to 32 thoughts podcast he had an interesting story. Talked about how a coach said if you had the bottom of the lineup guys buying in and the top of the lineup buying in, all the guys in the middle would follow. Wario clearly thinks that by how he uses his 4th line. He already knows Celly will run thru a brick wall for a win.
Smitty was clutch again and Ned was superb in net. Celly was magical. So many strong performances up and down
the lineup.
That’s wins against Winnipeg, Colorado, and New Jersey in the last five, not to mention a complete smack down of the Kraken up in Seattle and a near miss against Detroit. Have the new Sharks finally arrived? Certainly feeling like it!
Smackin’ the Kraken. I like it!
Don’t forget them vastly outplaying the Kings in a close but losing effort
If you award the Hart Trophy today, Celebrini should get it.
Wow. I guess the league is on notice. As I’ve been saying, Celly is great but Smith is a guy who has the clutch gene. Grier should be trying to add a top 4 legit RD. Some no trade lists are going to be changing. Players are going to want to jump on this bandwagon. This team may make a run this season. If this is really who they are, Celly is going to to be a contender for MVP, and Wario will win the Jack Adams. I simply can’t believe they’re defending this well. Even with Deharnais in the… Read more »
I think he is shopping but probably won’t trade for a short-term addition unless it’s a bargain. So for example I doubt he will get sucked into bidding on Colton Parayko. I think it’s got to be somebody young enough to fit into the long-term plans.
Oh I don’t think he’s shopping for short term solutions. I would Think we may see something valuable moved for another building block.
Do you think this level of play is sustainable, and do you think it represents the new norm?
Also, do you think Sharks opponents have been bringing there B game, and largely underestimating this team?
I do. This is what Wario wants and he’s gotten it at every level he’s coached. This is a team that’s gelling within the system and they have multiple people who drag everyone else into the fight every night. They’re going to have lulls but think about how many duds they’ve had this season so far, 2? 3? Celly is a machine and they’re getting depth scoring most night. When they don’t, they have arguably the best player in the world to put on his cape and save the day. I don’t think they’re being underestimated anymore. I listen to… Read more »
Sweet!! Things are looking up!
And they’re getting Eklund back at some point soon. Just adding more firepower to the arsenal. I also still think that someone like Lund, Musty or Cherny will be playing in the NHL by the end of the season. Probably Lund. He looked the most ready from what I saw.
Also, Celly and any other player are idiots for not using mouth guards.
Smith is the Baby-Faced Assassin.
crips passes, good start on loose pucks. good around both nets. gave up couple odd man rushes but who is complaining today it took us what like 5 years to see .500 ? finally. this team is least paid in nhl. and it does not look like it. solid performance from couple of lines.
This is actually sooner than expected. You have to remember 3 of those years was Doug Wilson refusing to rebuild (but hanging on to Bob Boughner.)
They are playing with such tremendous pace and execution and have made a complete 180 in protecting the net and cutting way down on the blue line turnovers. The season is so long and they are so young so it will be hard to keep up this kind of pace but if they can stay locked in mentally and grind through the dog days I don’t see any reason why they can’t make the playoffs from what I’ve seen recently.
As long as they keep scoring, this is a playoff team.
Great game, this team has turned a corner and are fun to watch every game!
Alright I’ve seen enough – someone check on Warsy’s kids
They’re gone at this point
He used to have 8 kids. He has 2 left
We’re gonna need at least 30 more
He would have to give them to Gary Bettman right? Is this like that celebrity eating children thing that all the wacko conspiracy theorist were upset about?
This game felt like an Ali rope a dope. Sharks let’s the jets tire themselves out then hit the afterburners and never stopped. What a tenacious, grinding team. And with the goalies playing very good now, we’re seeing low scoring wins. I love it.
Also side note, Vinny D might have the slowest shot of all the D men in the nhl haha.
That’s one of the biggest keys, the goaltending. Early break away save & one timer save in the first are saves they simply haven’t been getting over the last few years when Blackwood wasn’t in net.
Sad to see Celibrini get his teeth damaged. Seems odd the NHL won’t allow non-injured players to wear a hybrid shield (plastic shield for the eyes and a metal cage for the mouth). My guess is hockey wives and the young woman holding a sign saying I don’t know much about hockey, I’m here to see Celibrini (photograph Sheng recently had at the website), probably thinks it’s silly hockey players don’t wear hybrid shields. Baseball players can wear protective equipment on their arms and legs even if they’re not injured. No they’re not wimps. 😊 It wasn’t until 1970 most… Read more »
He can visit Mario’s teeth guy… Does suck though, they didn’t even get a shot in the 4 min PP
They had a ton of great movement and plays that were very close.
I wear a hybrid in beer league and love it. Used to play with just a visor but after years of being extremely lucky I figured I was getting too old at this point to start losing teeth on the ice. My wife is constantly commenting about how she doesn’t like the fact that NHL’ers don’t wear full shields. Says they’re, and I quote, “complete morons for not protecting their faces”. She can’t even FATHOM guys like Reaves still not even wearing a shield. I try to explain to her that it’s just part of the game, like fighting (which… Read more »
https://thehockeywriters.com/nhls-preventable-black-eye/
I wrote about it back in the day. Its absurd and obscene that NHL players don’t have better facial protection.
It’s moronic they don’t wear full facial protection. Especially since most have to wear it as kids.
Recalled last season’s game in WPG before the trade deadline when the Sharks led 1-0 before giving up a game tying goal in the final minute, then losing in OT. That road trip, with about 4-5 other good games, convinced me that Warsofsky was a genuinely good NHL coach. GMMG blew up the roster by the trade deadline, so the team was not competitive the rest of the way So to go from that to this … really stunning. Like others, I’m sort of shocked that a blue line with this little talent (I suspect some rated it dead last)… Read more »
It’s all happening so fast with Macklin that people can barely wrap their head around him making Team Canada. On the Athletic today, they rated the Sharks 27 out of 32 (that’s very high for them) and the write up said if Macklin doesn’t make the team, “we riot.”
That’s about right.
I really liked the podcast talking about Asky and how he’s just keeping it simpler and not flinging himself everywhere. Made total sense
It’s almost to the point of absurd.
If you’re Team Canada and you have (checks notes) the NHL’s leading scorer available to you, is there even a question?
He’s gone from a bubble spot to a lock.