Sharks at .500! Down Jets 2-1

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Winnipeg Jets into SAP Center.

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith scored, and the Sharks win 2-1.

Period 1

Fan just shouted, “What the fuck?” at that Macklin Celebrini move, feinting that he was going high, then leaving two Jets stranded as he attacked slot.

3 in: Good San Jose Sharks start, but Scheifele draws a hold on Liljegren.

4 in: How did that not go in? Gotta watch that replay, Jets had pile-up on open side of net, so I thought.

5 in: Mukhamadullin misses a clear-cut PK, bad, but makes up for it by tying up Iafallo who looks like he’s got an open net.

As Jets PP ends, great example of Orlov patience with puck, Celebrini gets it to him, Jets swarm Orlov, no panic, no glass and out, he stands strong, gets it to next man.

8 in: Liljegren fumbles it on blueline, Jets race out for short-handed breakaway, but Nedeljkovic has got it.

9 in: Woof. San Jose Sharks blow a four-minute power play. Klingberg shanks a point shot, Jets race out, Celebrini makes it 2-on-2, but a third Jet beats everyone up ice it looks like, and Ned makes a big save on the one-timer.

10 in: Best chance for the Sharks comes after the power play, Skinner makes a behind-the-back centering pass to Gaudette, but Hellebuyck stretches out for a jaw-dropping pad save.

9 left: Good Cardwell backcheck in NZ, wins the puck.

8 left: Liljegren has been put in tough spots, but not his finest game so far this season. Puck squirts to him in front, he doesn’t get good wood on it, Vilardi pounces, Ned stays strong for faceoff.

Morrissey goal: But on ensuing OZ faceoff, Morrissey rifles it from point. Goes clean, I think, but there was a lot of traffic. Little plays matter.

Celebrini goal: But they kind of don’t when you got Celebrini. Off on a breakaway, he fights off a Morrissey stick check that forces him to backhand, still outstretches to put it past Hellebuyck. Marvelous Toffoli lead pass.

5 left: Goodrow, then Klingberg frustrate the Jets breakout, Sharks take back puck eventually. That’s what you want to see consistently, make life hell for the opposition attack.

3 left: Big DZ faceoff coming up. Especially Wennberg on Vilardi, Orlov on everybody, great battle shift against Scheifele line. Actually no Jets chances on the shift, but eventually Orlov ices it. Good hard-nosed ground game there from both sides, which isn’t something that the San Jose Sharks could do so capably in recent years.

Period 2

4 in: Can’t fall too in love with the give it to Macklin in NZ, watch him go. Especially if you mismanage puck. Not sure if it was bad bounce, but Toffoli NZ pass misses streaking Celebrini. Jets set up shop down low, not sure how, but Toews gets on wrong side of Mukhamadullin, Jets chance.

5 in: Feel like Kurashev might be talked to about being a little too unselfish tonight? Forcing passes that aren’t really there, I think.

6 in: That’s a nice, patient up-the-ice exchange between Celebrini and Toffoli. Jets deflect shot out.

9 in: Love that shift from Dellandrea and company. Fast, physical, running over Jets. Cardwell and Skinner in on it too.

8 left: Gorgeous cross-slot pass from Kurashev to Orlov almost connects. Bit of a track meet now…but that’s what the San Jose Sharks want?

7 left: Outstanding Klingberg to Skinner pass. That’s high-end.

4 left: Fans applaud Sharks. They’re playing with so much speed, Hellebuyck almost made a puckhandling gaffe. They’re FUN.

3 left: Celebrini just did outstanding job on entry, three Jets closing in, to keep it alive to Cardwell. He knew Cardwell was there, that’s vision. Then Cardwell popped a pass over the Klingberg. So a dead-in-the-water one-and-done play became something else simply because of Celebrini. Part of his recent superstar surge, puck management has improved to adequate, at least.

2 left: Huge save by Hellebuyck, unforced Jets fumble, Dellandrea pounces on it, tries a backhand move, big pad.

1 left: Little smart play from Celebrini, seconds until horn, puck in DZ corner, Lowry chasing, Celebrini just chilling, basically drifting into corner, soft legal pick.

Period 3

1 in: Skinner gets caught cruising with puck in slot in front of his goalie, worst place for it. Turnover, Jets miss shot. Don’t think that one will go over well with coaches.

2 in: Like Kurashev putting his head down, driving the net there.

6 in: Beaut Toffoli stationary pass into Celebrini with speed down slot.

Then puck out, but quick Liljegren to Toffoli to Smith to Celebrini for an in-tight breakaway. Hellebuyck!

Nedeljkovic penalty: Looks like Ferraro to far up the ice with a pinch, misses, and Jets enter 2-on-1, causing Nedeljkovic to go for the big gamble on a Jet driving net. Big kill upcoming.

7 in: Goodrow breakaway on kill, big stop. But other end, Vilardi goes to box. Ferraro gives Goodrow an atta boy as they change.

Smith goal: Attack started with brilliant Smith drop entry pass to Celebrini, caught the fans and Jets by surprise, I think, so well disguised. Then Celebrini actually forces the play, loses it, but Kurashev jumps on to claim, nice move behind the net to find Smith, pretty pass into Celebrini in slot. Save, Smith gets the garbage.