Eklund Blasts Expressen: ‘Never listen to that clown newspaper’

TAMPA, Fla. — William Eklund was obviously disappointed to not be included on Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster.

But at least, he hadn’t got his hopes up after a Swedish newspaper erroneously reported on Monday that he had made the team.

Eklund said about Expressen, after the San Jose Sharks’ morning skate on Thursday: “I never listen to that clown newspaper over there. It’s just a terrible newspaper. I don’t think any of us go in there and [read] that newspaper.”

He added, with a laugh: “And obviously, they were wrong.”

Eklund, tied for fourth with Elias Pettersson among all Swedish NHL skaters with 23 points, was clear to say that he wasn’t upset with the national team.

“They had to make tough decisions. I knew that already before,” the young San Jose Sharks star said.

You would think, for what it’s worth, that between he or San Jose Sharks’ teammates Fabian Zetterlund and Alex Wennberg, that they could be among the first calls if the national team needs an injury replacement.

Eklund had no comment on that.

“Coming into the season, it was one of my goals to be on that team,” he said. “I think I did my best to be on there.”