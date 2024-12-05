San Jose Sharks
Eklund Blasts Expressen: ‘Never listen to that clown newspaper’
TAMPA, Fla. — William Eklund was obviously disappointed to not be included on Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster.
But at least, he hadn’t got his hopes up after a Swedish newspaper erroneously reported on Monday that he had made the team.
Eklund said about Expressen, after the San Jose Sharks’ morning skate on Thursday: “I never listen to that clown newspaper over there. It’s just a terrible newspaper. I don’t think any of us go in there and [read] that newspaper.”
He added, with a laugh: “And obviously, they were wrong.”
Eklund, tied for fourth with Elias Pettersson among all Swedish NHL skaters with 23 points, was clear to say that he wasn’t upset with the national team.
“They had to make tough decisions. I knew that already before,” the young San Jose Sharks star said.
You would think, for what it’s worth, that between he or San Jose Sharks’ teammates Fabian Zetterlund and Alex Wennberg, that they could be among the first calls if the national team needs an injury replacement.
Eklund had no comment on that.
“Coming into the season, it was one of my goals to be on that team,” he said. “I think I did my best to be on there.”
Folks aren’t talking enough about how valuable Weinberg has been. He wins so many face offs especially in the OZ.
I think that was true on the overtime in in DC
Correction – Weinberg
Which raises the eternal question: who will correct autocorrect (when it doesn’t want to be corrected)? Or as Juvenal said: Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
AI corrected my attempt to the great Moshe Weinberg, a product of the Swedish diaspora when his lovely parents, Ebenezer and Batsheva made a pilgrimage to the renowned ‘House of BBQ Gefilte Fish’ in Malmo.
Sheng literally had a whole article about him.
Isn’t it Wennberg? However you want to spell his name, he has been an outstanding addition to this team. His skill set fits right in with this group and I am so very happy he was signed this past off-season.
Norman tried to correct the autocorrect; nevertheless, autocorrect persisted.
Yes, they had tough decisions to make. Selecting Eklund shouldn’t have been one of those. That should have been an easy call.
He and Zetterlund are having seasons considerably better than several of those who did get selected for Sweden.
y’all missed who was on the selection committee. I swear I saw SJShorky on there 😉
Tbf – I would be extremely surprised if SJShorky wouldn’t have selected Eklund to the team