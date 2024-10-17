Preview/Lines #4: Eklund Game-Time Decision, But It’s Not a Serious Injury

CHICAGO — William Eklund has an upper-body injury, but he did participate in Thursday’s morning skate.

That said, it was an optional morning skate, less than a dozen San Jose Sharks players participated.

According to both head coach Ryan Warsofsky and Eklund, he’s a game-time decision against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

It sounds like it will be a true game-time decision.

“I feel pretty good,” Eklund said after morning skate. “But you never know. It will be game-time.”

Warsofsky noted yesterday that the star San Jose Sharks winger has been nursing this injury for a while.

“He’s been dealing with this probably since training camp, another nagging little thing right now,” Warsofsky said.

The San Jose Sharks bench boss says he doesn’t know when Eklund got hurt: “Honestly, I don’t know. I think it just kind of a wear-and-tear thing.”

Eklund declined to shed more light into it either.

Both Warsofsky and Eklund believe it’s a not a serious injury, that it would be considered a day-to-day injury, if Eklund happened to miss Thursday’s game.

San Jose Sharks (0-1-2)

While Warsofsky didn’t commit to lines, it sounds like Will Smith and Alex Wennberg are flip-flopping lines.

Vitek Vanecek will start.

These were lines at yesterday’s practice:

Gushchin-Granlund-Toffoli

Kostin-Wennberg-Zetterlund

Goodrow-W. Smith-Kunin

Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea

Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Rutta

Thrun-Benning

Vanecek

Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-1)

Petr Mrazek will start.

#Blackhawks morning skate lines ahead of home opener:

Foligno-Bedard-Teravainen

Hall-Kurashev-Bertuzzi

Mikheyev-Dickinson-Anderson

Maroon-Reichel-Smith Defensemen pairings were rotating because Martinez is not on the ice. Forward extras: Athanasiou, Donato — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 17, 2024

Alec Martinez has a lower-body injury and will miss tonight. Nolan Allan will replace him. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) October 17, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks is 5:30 PM PT at United Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.