San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #4: Eklund Game-Time Decision, But It’s Not a Serious Injury
CHICAGO — William Eklund has an upper-body injury, but he did participate in Thursday’s morning skate.
That said, it was an optional morning skate, less than a dozen San Jose Sharks players participated.
According to both head coach Ryan Warsofsky and Eklund, he’s a game-time decision against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
It sounds like it will be a true game-time decision.
“I feel pretty good,” Eklund said after morning skate. “But you never know. It will be game-time.”
Warsofsky noted yesterday that the star San Jose Sharks winger has been nursing this injury for a while.
“He’s been dealing with this probably since training camp, another nagging little thing right now,” Warsofsky said.
The San Jose Sharks bench boss says he doesn’t know when Eklund got hurt: “Honestly, I don’t know. I think it just kind of a wear-and-tear thing.”
Eklund declined to shed more light into it either.
Both Warsofsky and Eklund believe it’s a not a serious injury, that it would be considered a day-to-day injury, if Eklund happened to miss Thursday’s game.
San Jose Sharks (0-1-2)
While Warsofsky didn’t commit to lines, it sounds like Will Smith and Alex Wennberg are flip-flopping lines.
Vitek Vanecek will start.
These were lines at yesterday’s practice:
Gushchin-Granlund-Toffoli
Kostin-Wennberg-Zetterlund
Goodrow-W. Smith-Kunin
Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Rutta
Thrun-Benning
Vanecek
Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-1)
Petr Mrazek will start.
#Blackhawks morning skate lines ahead of home opener:
Foligno-Bedard-Teravainen
Hall-Kurashev-Bertuzzi
Mikheyev-Dickinson-Anderson
Maroon-Reichel-Smith
Defensemen pairings were rotating because Martinez is not on the ice.
Forward extras: Athanasiou, Donato
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 17, 2024
Alec Martinez has a lower-body injury and will miss tonight. Nolan Allan will replace him.
— Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) October 17, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks is 5:30 PM PT at United Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Bummer to be beset by injuries so early, but it’s kind of amazing how not terrible those forward lines look even without Eklund and Celebrini. I like the switch for Smith and Wennberg. Should benefit both players.
Agree, this team is much deeper than last year. Think Thompson should get in but let’s see how it goes.
I’d like to see that 3rd line, centered by Will Smith, get about 16 minutes of ice time.
Smith needs to get a wide array of experiences. Which includes spending some time on a grind line. Experiences + ice time will help Smith and the Sharks figure out the best path forward for him.