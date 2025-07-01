Eklund Signs Extension With Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have extended William Eklund.

The three-year extension, which kicks off in 2026-27, has a $5.6 million AAV.

Today was the first day that the San Jose Sharks’ 2021 No. 7 pick was eligible for an extension. He will be an RFA after the 2028-29 season.

The bridge contract breaks down as $4.4 million in 2026-27 (with a $1 million signing bonus), $5.6 million in 2027-28, $5.8 million in 2028-29.

That’s in line with San Jose Hockey Now’s prediction for a William Eklund extension: “If Eklund and the Sharks discuss three or four-year extensions, over $5 million AAV seems like a realistic possibility.”

The 22-year-old winger had a breakout season, putting up a career-high 58 points in his second full NHL campaign. This bridge contract, coupled with a rising cap, sets Eklund up for a huge payday in a couple summers.