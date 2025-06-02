What Could Eklund Extension Look Like?

What kind of extension should the San Jose Sharks offer William Eklund?

Eklund is eligible for an extension on Jul. 1. It’s worth noting, the 22-year-old winger is not a free agent this summer. His entry-level contract expires after 2025-26, that’s when he’ll be an RFA. That means a potential Eklund extension kicks in during 2026-27.

The 2021 No. 7 pick made his San Jose Sharks’ debut that October but didn’t become a full-time NHL’er until 2023-24. The young Swede is clearly improving, in obvious (from 45 points last year to 58 this season) and less obvious ways (as documented by Stathletes and SportContract in a recent San Jose Hockey Now article).

So what are some key facts and figures behind a possible Eklund extension? And some recent contract comps? Based on those, what could the San Jose Sharks offer him?

Eklund’s Case

What are some of the important considerations when talking about Eklund’s new deal?

2021: That’s Eklund’s Draft year, and most of the comps that we’ll be looking at will be from that Draft.