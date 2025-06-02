San Jose Sharks
What Could Eklund Extension Look Like?
What kind of extension should the San Jose Sharks offer William Eklund?
Eklund is eligible for an extension on Jul. 1. It’s worth noting, the 22-year-old winger is not a free agent this summer. His entry-level contract expires after 2025-26, that’s when he’ll be an RFA. That means a potential Eklund extension kicks in during 2026-27.
The 2021 No. 7 pick made his San Jose Sharks’ debut that October but didn’t become a full-time NHL’er until 2023-24. The young Swede is clearly improving, in obvious (from 45 points last year to 58 this season) and less obvious ways (as documented by Stathletes and SportContract in a recent San Jose Hockey Now article).
So what are some key facts and figures behind a possible Eklund extension? And some recent contract comps? Based on those, what could the San Jose Sharks offer him?
Eklund’s Case
What are some of the important considerations when talking about Eklund’s new deal?
2021: That’s Eklund’s Draft year, and most of the comps that we’ll be looking at will be from that Draft.
Sign him July 1. Eklund is a key piece of what GMMG is building. And locking him up now helps when projecting the cap two seasons from now when they’re going to need to sign Celebrini, Smith and Askarov (among others). I hope there’s as much term as he’ll sign. Preferably a max seven to eight year deal. with the cap expected to continue to rise his new contract’s percentage of it will be minimal when they are contending. That’s about the time they will need some players to fill gaps in the roster. Plus, Eklund will be able to… Read more »
Grier didn’t draft him. How are all the other non Grier picks faring in the organization? 😉
His approach to his own career has made me into a believer that he’ll maximize his potential, which is high. Back in like January, I wouldn’t have been all that concerned to see him go in a deal. It would need to be a really good one now. He’s one tier below untouchable. I don’t know what that tier is called, but he’s in it.
Agreed. Eklund is a 22 year old, solid two-way player who plays in all situations – with real potential to still improve. He works hard and is willing to go into the tough spots despite his size. I recognize his limitations – he’s unlikely to ever be built like Slavkosky or skate like McDavid – but he’s a player worth keeping.
If I’m Grier I’m waiting to see how he looks this season. Unless of course it’s the 4-5 year at 6mil per. That’ll be tradable if necessary. I guess we’ll know how Grier really feels if this gets done this summer. If they keep him I hope he shows up with no neck looking thick like Granny. That would ease much of my concern with him. Show that he has the strength to get free off the boards from big defenseman and centers.
I think both sides will probably be looking to next season to set the price. Unless Eklund has a truly terrible agent, I don’t think he’ll sign anything long-term right now unless it’s a massive AAV. But I don’t think Grier will offer a massive AAV right now.
So…probably wait for next season to set the price. Or Eklund gets traded some time between now and this time next year.
8×7.5 and (crucially) no NMC or NTC. Should satisfy those who believe and those who don’t.
Good lord no.
You’ll deny it but you’re an Eklund hater.