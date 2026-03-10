SJHN Daily: Eklund on Taking Horvat’s Stick, Sharks As “South Park” Characters

Bo Horvat was fined for his unsportsmanlike conduct towards William Eklund. But, why did Horvat go after the San Jose Sharks’ youngster?

Bo Horvat ficou 2.500 dólares mais pobre por ter ajustado o capacete do Willian Eklund (coisa que a NHL define como conduta anti-desportiva, já que o jogador está no banco)pic.twitter.com/DEE0Xhbf9H — Puck Brasil (@PuckBrasil1) March 8, 2026

The New York Islanders’ captain explained that Eklund stole his stick from the bench in an earlier scrum and tossed it down the hall. After Eklund said he didn’t know where the stick was, Horvat flicked the Swede’s visor.

Because Horvat engaged with a player on the bench, the Department of Player Safety fined him $2,500. What do you think of Eklund’s in-game antics?

Eklund actually hadn’t seen the video of him taking Horvat’s stick, which San Jose Hockey Now showed him in Buffalo.

Here were his thoughts about the shenanigans.

