SJHN Daily: Eklund on Taking Horvat’s Stick, Sharks As “South Park” Characters
Bo Horvat was fined for his unsportsmanlike conduct towards William Eklund. But, why did Horvat go after the San Jose Sharks’ youngster?
Bo Horvat ficou 2.500 dólares mais pobre por ter ajustado o capacete do Willian Eklund (coisa que a NHL define como conduta anti-desportiva, já que o jogador está no banco)pic.twitter.com/DEE0Xhbf9H
— Puck Brasil (@PuckBrasil1) March 8, 2026
The New York Islanders’ captain explained that Eklund stole his stick from the bench in an earlier scrum and tossed it down the hall. After Eklund said he didn’t know where the stick was, Horvat flicked the Swede’s visor.
Because Horvat engaged with a player on the bench, the Department of Player Safety fined him $2,500. What do you think of Eklund’s in-game antics?
Eklund actually hadn’t seen the video of him taking Horvat’s stick, which San Jose Hockey Now showed him in Buffalo.
Here were his thoughts about the shenanigans.
From our fans to our front office, happy International Women's Day! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/I1UA9xdluW
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 8, 2026
got bored and made will smith hockey and macklin as south park characters
(had to stay true to south park character design and make mack canadian) pic.twitter.com/UO9mFxRpNX
— elsie ⁎⁺˳✧༚ (@honkerbonkk) March 9, 2026
Quinn Hughes talking to Rachel Reid and turning out to be a Heated Rivalry fan, telling her the show is incredible…. hm pic.twitter.com/MhyubdDYIL
— lalalaika (@lalalaikazzz) March 9, 2026
Bo Horvat is not the Captain of the islanders that would be Anders Lee. I think Eklund is getting a bit of a pest mentality which is actually great to see and will eventually be valuable in the playoffs.
The head hit by Barzal didn’t garner a fine or suspension. But that little pest move by Horvat does?
I’ll say it again, the game is great, but some of areas of the leadership such as player safety, the NHL is a disaster.
Yes. I love to enjoy hockey, but I don’t think the NHL is does a great job presenting the sport to us.
I think the only real question is why the Barzal play didn’t result in anything – and that comes down to the maddening inconsistency from the league on headshots. If there was another question to be asked about that, mine would be to question why, at a minimum, there wasn’t even an interference call.
The Horvat fine is about as automatic as a puck over glass penalty – touch a player while they’re sitting on their own bench, and there will be a fine.
And he got away with another blatant interference in OT that led almost directly to the goal
Yep, absolutely.
Barzal is allowed his ice to skate just as much as Celebrini. Extremely terrible to see Celebrini take one to the head, but Barzal does nothing but change his skating path to avoid his teammates changed skating path prior to the contact. The game is quick and in some instances this would have been interference, but no interference penalty is the correct call for this incidental contact. As far as the head contact, barzal doesn’t adjust his body, arms, or anything prior to contact; he just continues skating along his path in a somewhat compact stance. Celebrini is even lower… Read more »
Bullshit. That was a very obvious “accident”. Guys try to pull shit like that even in bear league. Most don’t go for the head but making contact on a moving pick is an obvious and common tactic in hockey at almost all levels.
Perfect take! Iv seen it from peewees to beer league.
In that Buffalo/Tampa game on Sunday, Hagel of Tampa had hold of Dahlin who was trying to get away and play hockey, wouldn’t let go and threw haymakers at his head from behind repeatedly, and received a $5,000 fine.
First Jack Thompson gets traded and today Matt Davis gets sent back to the ECHL.
I’m doing my best to remain strong …
Davis played 2 games for the ‘Cuda. Gave up 5 in his first start (including 2 that didn’t look good) on about 35 shots. JD over at Locked On said Davis played really well despite the 5 goals against. The next game, Davis gave up just 1 goal on about 25 shots. He deserved a better shot withnthe ‘Cuda than 2 games. Especially since the guy they brought up, Carriere, is sporting an .894.
Sorry man. Maybe he’ll get a better shot next season.
The nhl talks about player safety and consistency, and blah blah blah.
Headshots need to be verboten. These guys are too big, strong and fast. Enforcing head shots, to my mind, has no downside for the nhl game. Malpractice.
They clearly have stopped caring. Earlier this year there was a hit by Wilson on Stankoven. Head was both the first and primary point of contact. No punishment because Stankoven was “head over shins”. For some reason it appears the league is going back to the idea that the player being hit bears responsibility for how they get hit which is ridiculous. The responsibility is and always should be on the player throwing the hit. Just because a player leaves their head exposed does not mean you can hit them in the head. I mean we just saw Hagel punch… Read more »
Pretty much. Like, the next time Tua Tagovailoa gets knocked out I am not gonna feel bad for him. Has tons of money, can easily just stop playing like he ought to. He’s made his choice.
I got into a bit of a donnybrook when I was a kid at the Ice Center, and some fucker snapped my prized Synergy—the silver one before they added the grip. It was the first one-piece model, and I mowed countless lawns to get it. So yeah, I don’t condone fucking with another man’s twig.
I don’t condone fucking with another man’s twig. Not that there’s anything wrong with it …
🤣 Requires consent.