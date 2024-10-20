San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #6: Will Smith, Eklund Back in Line-Up…Gushchin & Eklund With Different Centers
The San Jose Sharks will be getting some reinforcements.
After a dispiriting 8-3 loss in Winnipeg on Friday, Will Smith will return to the line-up.
Will Smith, on a development plan, was scratched for the Jets game.
“Nothing to do with performance,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “just part of the plan.”
William Eklund will be back too.
Eklund sat out the second game of the back-to-back on Friday. Eklund had played on Thursday, notching two assists against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-2 loss.
Eklund had an upper-body injury, it’s good that it’s manageable.
San Jose Sharks (0-3-2)
Vitek Vanecek will start. Givani Smith and Klim Kostin will be scratched.
Warsofsky shared that Eklund will play with Alex Wennberg, Gushchin will play with Will Smith.
Colorado Avalanche (1-4-0)
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche is 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Last change at home. Warso can dictate who Smith/Goosh go up against. They’ll be sheltered but get plenty of o-zone opportunities
No doubt. The Avs must not be a very physical team as well if he’s rolling Gush and Smith together. On paper it looks like a dangerous combo if Gush can get open for his shot and Smith can find him but that’s more forward thinking to next year than game 6. I guess after the ass whipping they got the other day it’s time to throw shit at the wall and see what sticks.
Hope Gush gets a hatty and Sharks win so the Avs cough up a good pick or prospect for Blackwood on Monday. 😀
iirc, we both felt the first 20 games would be mostly about learning and developing chemistry. The losing streak is unfortunate, but these early games are more about figuring out a handful of things. Who belongs in the NHL, who’s better off developing in the AHL. Which players work well with each other and perhaps even a few to consider parting with.
Yup. I expect this to be pretty much the worst stretch of the season unless they’re hit with significant injuries. Having Celly out certainly makes this stretch more difficult.