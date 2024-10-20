Preview/Lines #6: Will Smith, Eklund Back in Line-Up…Gushchin & Eklund With Different Centers

The San Jose Sharks will be getting some reinforcements.

After a dispiriting 8-3 loss in Winnipeg on Friday, Will Smith will return to the line-up.

Will Smith, on a development plan, was scratched for the Jets game.

“Nothing to do with performance,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “just part of the plan.”

William Eklund will be back too.

Eklund sat out the second game of the back-to-back on Friday. Eklund had played on Thursday, notching two assists against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-2 loss.

Eklund had an upper-body injury, it’s good that it’s manageable.

San Jose Sharks (0-3-2)

Vitek Vanecek will start. Givani Smith and Klim Kostin will be scratched.

Warsofsky shared that Eklund will play with Alex Wennberg, Gushchin will play with Will Smith.

Colorado Avalanche (1-4-0)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche is 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.