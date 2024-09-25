Sharks Locker Room: On Will Smith’s Debut, Under-the-Radar Storylines

Will Smith’s preseason debut is the obvious headline, but let’s talk about some under-the-radar San Jose Sharks’ storylines.

Now it’s too early training camp to get worried…the Sharks’ season-opener isn’t until Oct. 10…but Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, and strong performances by Jack Thompson and Vitek Vanecek got me thinking.

Danil Gushchin, Alex Wennberg, and Thompson scored in a losing effort, by the way, and Vanecek stopped 11-of-12 shots before getting relieved by Gabriel Carriere.

Going into camp, the Sharks’ defensive depth chart appeared to be, in some order, Mario Ferraro, Jake Walman, Cody Ceci, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, Matt Benning, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and Shakir Mukhamadullin. That’s eight defensemen, more than enough, except Vlasic and Mukhamadullin haven’t participated in camp yet because of day-to-day injuries.

Could 22-year-old right-hander Thompson, acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning last Trade Deadline for Anthony Duclair, be a sleeper for the opening night line-up?

He’s a legitimate prospect — like Mukhamadullin, he was an AHL All-Star last season — and he’s getting a long look so far in camp, from getting paired with Mario Ferraro consistently to dressing for both San Jose Sharks’ preseason games.

I would think, because of his experience, he’s ahead of exciting-but-raw prospects like Sam Dickinson and Luca Cagnoni on the depth chart right now.

As for AHL vets, Lucas Carlsson is hurt, so perhaps only minor league stalwart Jimmy Schuldt could be competition for Thompson.

Like I said, it’s early, Mukhamadullin and Vlasic can start practicing as soon as tomorrow for all we know. But it’s food for thought.

That’s the defense, let’s talk goaltending.

Going into camp, it was presumed that Vanecek, Mackenzie Blackwood, and super-prospect Yaroslav Askarov would be in an open competition for the San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster.

Like Mukhamadullin and Vlasic, Askarov hasn’t appeared in camp, sidelined by a day-to-day injury.

Vanecek’s return to action tonight, his first game since Feb. 10 because of groin surgery, was a good reminder to not write him off because of recency bias.

While Vanecek suffered the worst season of his NHL career last year, from 2021 to 2023, he was the best goalie on the Sharks’ roster.

Young Askarov was toiling in the KHL and AHL in those seasons.

Meanwhile, for the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils, Vanecek was a perfectly competent starter, sporting a +1.94 Goals Saved Above Expected, 20th of 43 goalies who played more than 4,000 All Situations minutes in that time period.

Blackwood, beset by injuries, was 40th with a -26.43 GSAx for the Devils.

Of course, Blackwood was much better last season for an awful Sharks squad. And Askarov is arguably the best goaltending prospect in the world.

But Vanecek emerging as top dog on opening night shouldn’t surprise anybody.

Of course, it’s still early.

Post-game, Smith discussed what he needs to improve from his preseason debut, Vanecek spoke up for Carriere, and Walman thinks Smith will be just fine.

Also, San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky talked about what went right and wrong against the Ducks.

Will Smith

Will Smith, on what he can improve: "Want to get more on the forecheck and have some more O-zone time & that'll lead to more chances." Warsofsky: "[He] got inside ice, played with some pace. Obviously, there's some things he needs to work on, but I liked his game tonight." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 25, 2024

Smith, on his teammates standing up for him in the third period:

Obviously, those guys had my back there. Feels nice when you’re going out there, knowing your two linemates are going to be there.

Smith, on his first NHL preseason game:

Yeah, I was a little nervous. I think it was more just kind of excited to get out there and get in front of home fans for the first time here. It was fun.

Vitek Vanecek

This was Vanecek's first game since Feb. 10, almost 8 months, he said that's the longest layoff between games in his career. He was perhaps the only Shark that Warsofsky had unreserved praise for: "He was outstanding…You can tell he was dialed in from the start." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 25, 2024

Vanecek, on what happened to the San Jose Sharks in the second period:

First of all, I know it’s really hard to come [in], young goalie, [Carriere] was cold too, so I know it’s really hard for him…we started playing slowly in second period, but it’s what it is. It’s preseason.

Jake Walman

Walman, on Will Smith:

I mean, my first NHL game was so nervous, so understandable. But yeah, I thought he was composed. He played well with the puck. Obviously, it’s a bigger, faster game, and I think he’ll get used to that, but he’s got so much skill and poise with the puck. He can make so much out of nothing, so I’m not worried about him at all, and I think he’s gonna do just fine.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on what the San Jose Sharks did right in the first period:

We were skating. We were on our forecheck, good details, doing the things that we’ve talked about in practice, through our video sessions. Everyone was kind of buying into it. We were on the attack. Then we probably thought it was gonna be a little bit easier in the second period, and that’s a learning moment for us.

Warsofsky, on Danil Gushchin:

Good first period. Just like everyone else, not a good second period. I thought he bounced back in the third and showed some moments, another young guy that needs to find his way a little bit and has a lot to work on.

Warsofsky, on the Sharks’ second period:

I think everything was bad.

Warsofsky, on Jack Thompson:

I liked Jack a lot tonight. I thought he was good. He’s obviously a guy that can move pucks, and that’s going to be really important.

To play really good hockey at this level, you have to break pucks out of your own end, and that’s something that we’re going to continue to work on and preach and improve.

He looks more comfortable [than last year], looks a bit stronger, gained confidence. He’s had some success.