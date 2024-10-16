‘Frustrated’ Will Smith Off to Slow Start, But Warsofsky Has Patience

CHICAGO — “Take a deep breath.”

That’s Ryan Warsofsky’s message to Will Smith. He also could be speaking to San Jose Sharks fans concerned about the 2023 fourth-overall pick’s slow start.

Smith hasn’t put up a point yet through three games and has seen his ice-time drop from 13:41 during his NHL debut to 13:05 to 10:10 on Tuesday night on the road against the Dallas Stars.

“Yeah, he’s frustrated,” Warsofsky acknowledged to San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday after practice.

Smith centered Luke Kunin and Barclay Goodrow on Wednesday, after being between Fabian Zetterlund and Klim Kostin the last two games.

“I mean, obviously, not the start I wanted,” the top San Jose Sharks prospect admitted. “But I’m playing the NHL as a 19-year-old, so I can’t ask for much more.”

Except, of course, that the ultra-competitive Smith asks a lot of himself.

“I just got to be better all-around and be trusted,” he said.

“I think he’s overthinking his game at times, and he’s just got to go out and play. He’s obviously super-skilled,” the San Jose Sharks head coach said.