BREAKING: Smith Will Travel on Sharks’ Upcoming Road Trip

Mr. Smith is going to Washington.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Sunday afternoon that Will Smith will be traveling on the San Jose Sharks’ upcoming road trip.

Smith, out since Dec. 13 with an upper-body injury, has been ramping up in his recovery, joining Sharks’ practice on Friday for the first time since his injury.

Smith also skated on both days this weekend.

Keep in mind, Smith joining the road trip is no guarantee that he will play on it.

“When he’s back, he’s back, still a little bit of ways away here,” Warsofsky cautioned.

But it is a signal that Smith is close to returning.

Philipp Kurashev, for example, also injured with an upper-body injury during the same contest as Smith, is a wait-and-see on the upcoming road trip, according to Warsofsky. The San Jose Sharks will make a further evaluation on his travel status on Monday.

Warsofsky had already said earlier this week that Will Smith was about five, six days ahead of Kurashev in his recovery. Both are expected back before the early February Olympic break.

The Sharks will fly on Tuesday for a four-game Eastern swing. They play on Jan. 15 and 16 at the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings, and Jan. 19 and 20 at the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.