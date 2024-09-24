Will Smith Debuts, But Sharks Lose 4-3

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Anaheim Ducks into SAP Center.

Will Smith makes his preseason debut!

Danil Gushchin and Alexander Wennberg and Jack Thompson scored, but the San Jose Sharks dropped a 4-3 decision.

Period 1

A pretty mid Ducks line-up, to be honest. About the same as what the Vegas Golden Knights trotted out on Sunday.

Welcome back Ryan Carpenter! pic.twitter.com/B0vJ1ug617 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 25, 2024

Not an outstanding first puck touch for Smith, can’t escape back pressure in NZ, tries to lead Goodrow up with soft pass, but Ducks kill play in NZ.

Sabourin 10-9 over Howe. Not sure what set it off, but good, long tilt, some bombs thrown.

The preseason gloves are off at SAP Center 🥊 pic.twitter.com/JpG1DlbOsy — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) September 25, 2024

Gushchin goal: He’s had the start that he’s needed tonight, I think. Good shot, first on puck, blows by Terrance, but also, making connecting plays in O-zone early, playing fast. Bordeleau’s injury also gives him a leg up, of course, for a spot.

By the way, this is Vitek Vanecek’s first game since Feb. 10. Long road back from groin surgery, more than seven months.

9 left: There’s Will Smith. Beaut cross-slot pass on entry, by four Ducks, to Toffoli.

Will Smith with a nice pass to Toffoli. pic.twitter.com/S3YvGp7179 — JD Young (@MyFryHole) September 25, 2024

Wennberg goal: Easy on the power play.

Outstanding power play shift from Bystedt, Gushchin, and Thompson to end the period. Dominate the puck, good patience shown by Bystedt and Gushchin to not force plays. Gushchin hasn’t popped out for me in scrimmages, though I admit that I wasn’t looking for him. He’s come to play tonight.

What a shift from Filip Bystedt! pic.twitter.com/YXpzL0TFHM — JD Young (@MyFryHole) September 25, 2024

Period 2

Meyer goal: Looks like Zetterlund and maybe Schuldt collided, Meyer able to sneak off by himself in front. Disappointing coverage, too easy.

3 in: White has shown some pop, draws penalty.

Good hard cross-slot pass from Smith to Toffoli. Sure with the puck on the PP. Again, I think Smith can already be a positive part of an NHL power play. We’ll see when the real action starts.

Another Smith to Toffoli play pic.twitter.com/Nxr1k5IEeW — JD Young (@MyFryHole) September 25, 2024

9 in: Smith first on puck. By himself in OZ, but not quick enough with his decision as Lindstrom knocks him down, turnover. Smith didn’t have help, but in future, I think you want him to recognize there’s no play, get it down low, or eat it and wait for help. Basically, process faster, instead of a turnover higher in the zone than behind net. Then same shift, in DZ breakout, hard Rutta pass up to Smith, gotta rewatch, maybe pass really hard, but Smith stick not down to catch, through him, it’s a turnover.

Sidorov goal: One-timer on PP. Haven’t loved San Jose Sharks’ period in general here.

Leason goal: Tough shift for Hache. Has a chance to get it out with some time and space, doesn’t get out. Then the older Leason sheds him one-on-one, leaving Rutta on an island. Rutta was contending with McGinn in front. That’s a good pro lesson for the young Hache.

Smith penalty: Skate, don’t reach, that’s not a necessary penalty.

Pysyk goal: Maybe Schuldt a little slow to skate with Pysyk, recognize the speed? Very familiar period for Sharks fans, four unanswered. Three goals surrendered in 4:37.

Thompson goal: San Jose Sharks’ power play has been a bright spot through both games, especially PP2 tonight.

My first guess? If health holds for all, Smith should start the season on the wing. Granlund, Celebrini, Wennberg, and Sturm are superior centers at the moment. Of course, plenty of time from now to Oct. 10, injuries and I think Smith does learn from tonight. By the way, late period faceoff, Goodrow took the OZ draw, Smith on wing. Rough night on the draw for Smith so far, 3-of-10.

Period 3

7 in: Smith exits, tries a long diagonal pass to Goodrow that’s intercepted. You’re praised if that works, benched if it doesn’t. Not saying he’s getting benched today, but that’s a risky pass that has to connect in the future.