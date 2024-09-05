Smith Will Live With Marleau This Year

Yesterday, we learned that San Jose Sharks’ 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini is living with Joe Thornton this year.

So naturally?

San Jose Hockey Now has learned that fellow top prospect, 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith, will be living with Patrick Marleau this season.

For San Jose Sharks fans, Jumbo and Patty were like peanut butter and jelly, an all-time memorable pairing. And now, they’ll be mentoring…Mack Daddy and the Fresh Prince?

Whatever nicknames stick with the Sharks’ new dynamic duo, Thornton and Marleau are uniquely suited to play big brother. The Boston Bruins picked Thornton No. 1 in the 1997 Draft, and the San Jose Sharks followed by selecting Marleau second-overall.

Jumbo and Patty responded by putting together Hall of Fame-worthy careers. Thornton retired in 2022 with 1,539 points, 14th in NHL history. 566-goal scorer Marleau retired in 2021 with 1,779 games, the league’s all-time games played leader.

Both know all about the pressures of being a highly-touted teenager in the NHL and carrying the fate of the franchise on their shoulders.

Can Celebrini and Smith do the one thing that evaded Thornton and Marleau, and bring a Stanley Cup to the San Jose Sharks one day?

If they do, it’s likely to be in no small part because of living with Thornton and Marleau, and being on the shoulders of the giants, if just for one year.