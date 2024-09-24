Will Smith Can Lean on Patrice Bergeron: ‘He said whenever I want to reach out, it’ll be good’

Will Smith was supposed to golf with Patrice Bergeron before training camp.

The top San Jose Sharks prospect, however, got busy, in the lead-up to a busy September, which included the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Washington DC and the Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles before main camp.

But the 19-year-old Boston native can rely on the recently-retired Boston Bruins legend for more than a tee time.

“Two-way game is something I know is going to be big in the NHL,” Smith said.

Who better to talk to than six-time Selke Trophy winner Bergeron?

“Someone I watched my whole life, even being in the same agency, I’ve gotten to be real close to him, get some tips on faceoffs and stuff like that,” the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 fourth-overall pick said.

Both Bergeron and Smith are represented by Quartexx Hockey.

“He said whenever I want to reach out, it’ll be good,” Smith shared.

I’m sure the San Jose Sharks won’t mind!