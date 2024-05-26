SOURCES: Will Smith Expected To Sign With Sharks This Summer

It looks like Will Smith will be joining the San Jose Sharks next year.

Multiple league sources have indicated to San Jose Hockey Now that Smith should sign with the Sharks this summer, forgoing his college eligibility.

Smith, the San Jose Sharks’ No. 4 pick in the 2023 Draft, enjoyed a freshman campaign for the ages at Boston College, registering 71 points, the most for a first-year NCAA player since Kyle Connor’s 71 for the University of Michigan in 2015-16. Smith also helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championships.

If Smith does leave the Golden Eagles for the San Jose Sharks, he will be breaking up one of the best lines outside of the NHL. Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault have been dominating opponents for years, between the USNTDP, Team USA, and Boston College.

Leonard, the Washington Capitals’ 2023 eighth-overall pick, declared that he was staying in school in April. Belief is, New York Rangers’ 2023 23rd-overall pick Perreault is staying at BC too.

But Smith should have help with the San Jose Sharks.

The 6-foot-0 offensive dynamo projects to make his NHL debut up front with another elite prospect, sure-fire 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini. The standout Boston University center enjoyed a banner freshman campaign too, winning the Hobey Baker Award for best college player.

Celebrini is also expected, after the Sharks select him with the No. 1 pick next month, to forgo his college eligibility and make the jump to pro hockey.