Smith Talks Injury, Celebrini Standing Up for Him, Sharks in Playoff Hunt & More (+)

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Will Smith has come back strong for the San Jose Sharks.

In his first two games back since his Dec. 13 injury, Smith has goals in back-to-back contests. He’s also back with best friend Macklin Celebrini on a line.

Smith spoke to San Jose Hockey Now on Sunday, confirming the nature of his injury, his thoughts about Celebrini coming to his defense after he got hurt, Alex Wennberg’s extension, the San Jose Sharks being in the playoff hunt, and more.

Will Smith, on the nature of his injury:

It was a shoulder injury, just kind of an awkward play there. It doesn’t really happen that much when your arm’s in the glass like that. It was just an awkward kind of placement on the glass with my shoulder. I kind of lost the puck, so I was reaching for it, then was kind of defenseless, and that’s when you get hurt.

Smith, on whether he noticed how severe the injury was or wasn’t initially:

When it happens, it happens so quickly, and you first just try to see the doctors and trainers. Then after that, I flew home and the next day was when I got the MRI and we made the plan from there. In the moment, you just kind of try to get through it.

Smith, on Macklin Celebrini standing up for him following the play:

It was huge. I think when someone takes a hit from someone and someone fights or goes over to say something, it shows how tight the group is and how much everyone cares for each other.

Smith, on how often he’s been sent that clip since his injury:

(laughs) It’s all over my TikTok.

Smith, on the San Jose Sharks being in the playoff race as he returns:

It’s huge, it’s super-exciting. Especially coming off last year, to be in the race and having games every night that truly means something in the standings, it’s huge.

Smith, on Celebrini being named to Team Canada:

That’s huge. I think being his age and being able to make the Olympic team with such big names on that team is pretty cool. Super-excited for him.

Smith, on Alex Wennberg signing his extension:

That was huge. We all love having him around. We were waiting for that to get done.

Smith, on Celebrini being at the top of NHL scoring:

It doesn’t surprise me, to be honest. I think we all knew how good he was, and being able to put up those points at this stage is pretty cool.

Smith, on what he’s observed of the San Jose Sharks since being out with an injury:

I think the game looks a lot easier when you’re up top. Just trying to take something from every guy and putting some of that into your own game.