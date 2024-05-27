SJHN Daily: Will Smith ‘Can’t Wait’ To Get to Sharks, Rutta Wins Gold

It’s not official yet that Will Smith will be signing with the San Jose Sharks, but he seems pretty excited about the prospect.

That’s based on his recent interview with Aaron Vickers of NHL.com at the World Championships, where Smith spoke about the Sharks winning the No. 1 pick in the Draft Lottery.

“Obviously the future there is going to be pretty exciting and fun. Having the first overall pick is pretty cool. Get to go on there and have a bunch of young guys, which will be fun. I can’t wait to get there,” Smith said about certain top pick Macklin Celebrini, and other Sharks youngsters like Quentin Musty and William Eklund. “San Jose hasn’t been a playoff team for a while now.

“We’ll try to bring that back.”

Vickers also spoke with Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm about Celebrini the player and the Sharks’ bright future.

“The fans stuck with us through two extremely hard years,” Sturm said, “and [now] they’ve got something to be excited about and cheer for.”

Speaking of, SJHN sources expect Smith to sign with the San Jose Sharks this summer.

Tons of great content here from the @mckeenshockey team. Top 200 affiliated prospects. Team by team top 15’s. Organization rankings. Many features. For those curious, here was our top 25. https://t.co/1CQlxtXoDz pic.twitter.com/dmtHQ6Cb4e — Brock Otten (@BrockOtten) May 26, 2024

Jan Rutta was suspended for the championship game, but his Czechia side won the World Championships gold at home in Prague, topping Switzerland 2-0.

Fabian Zetterlund earned a bronze medal, as Sweden beat Canada 4-2.

Kasper Halttunen is off to a strong start in the Memorial Cup:

Nico Sturm dispelled the notion that ex-Sharks coach David Quinn had lost San Jose's locker room before he was firedhttps://t.co/SQOywhsBTQ — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) May 26, 2024

Joe Pavelski set an unfortunate playoff record last week…but the Dallas Stars managed to even up their Western Conference Finals match-up with the Edmonton Oilers after a 3-1 Game Two victory.

Barclay Goodrow just keeps scoring big playoff goals — his two goals helped the New York Rangers to a 5-4 OT victory over the Florida Panthers in Game Three, giving the Blueshirts a 2-1 Eastern Conference Finals’ lead. Goodrow has six goals in 13 post-season games…after four in 80 regular season contests.

Jacob Trouba got away with one though!

Matvei Michkov addresses the rumors that he’s coming over to the NHL next year.

Sweet moment between Swedish captain Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman, and the rest of Team Sweden after their bronze medal victory:

Victor Hedman & Erik Karlsson after topping Team Canada for bronze is the Swedest thing you’ll see today. 🇸🇪 🥹👉👈 (🎥 via mel.karlsson) pic.twitter.com/BPkHNuxpSh — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) May 26, 2024

Erik Karlsson excelled in the tourney, getting named to the Media All-Star Team, while Kevin Fiala won tournament MVP.

Ex-Shark Nikita Okhotiuk is headed back to the KHL?

